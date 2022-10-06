ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The secular bull market in stocks that started in 2009 is still intact even if the S&P 500 trades another 15% lower, Katie Stockton says

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Yf8E_0iOs4Dif00
  • Fairlead's Katie Stockton thinks the stock market's current weakness is temporary.
  • The bull market stemming from 2009 lows is still intact even if the S&P 500 falls to 3,200, she said.
  • "I still do see this as a cyclical bear cycle within a secular bull trend," Stockton told CNBC last week.

It's been nothing but bad news for stock market investors this year, with the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% at its lows on September 30.

But according to Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton, the weakness, while it is likely to continue in the short-term, will be temporary.

"I still do see this as a cyclical bear cycle within a secular bull trend. I believe that the uptrend going back to the 2009 lows is still intact," Stockton told CNBC on Friday. (She confirmed to Insider on Thursday that her views still hold as markets rallied earlier this week.)

In other words, this year's sell-off is nothing but a shorter-term decline within a longer-term uptrend. Stockton's analysis is based in part on a long-term technical model called the Ichimoku Cloud model. The cloud model is a technical chart that combines support, resistance, momentum, and trend indicators into a single view.

Based on Stockton's cloud analysis, she sees a scenario where the S&P 500 could continue its descent to 3,200 and still leave the longer-term secular bull trend intact. A decline to 3,200 represents potential downside of 15% from current levels.

"The model, perhaps not accidentally, puts support around 3,200 if you look out into early Q2 of next year. So to me, it would be a natural timeframe of which to see that support discovery and for the secular bull to re-emerge," Stockton said.

Such a decline over the next few months would mean that this week's strong stock market rally is nothing more than a dead-cat bounce that will probably give way to more downside in the weeks ahead.

"Bear market relief rallies are often explosive and difficult to time. We would not add exposure for this reason," Stockton told clients in a note on Wednesday.

But longer-term, investors should expect a bottom to form in the stock market in the first half of next year that ultimately gives way to a resumption of the long-term uptrend that started in 2009.

Fairlead Strategies

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#S P 500#Stock#Bull Market#The Stock Market#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Fairlead Strategies
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

81K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy