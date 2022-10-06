Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
St. Louis County Waives Fees For Online Property Tax Payments
It's just gotten easier to make your property tax payments for Northland residents. While St. Louis County has offered an online payment option for a while, there has been a fee associated with that option in the past. The St. Louis County Auditor's Office has just announced that they have...
Despite Senate Passing Sunshine Protection Act, Minnesota Clocks Fall Back Next Month
The dreaded "turn your clock back an hour" and lose an hour of sunshine at the end of the day is coming. Many people have been confused about whether or not Daylight Saving Time (yes, that's the correct way to say it, not 'savings time') would be continuing or not. It was big news last year when Florida Senator Marco Rubio's Sunshine Protection Act bill passed the US Senate in March.
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants
The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure
Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Visit In The Fall
Fall is in the air and while this can be bittersweet in that summer is over, you can't deny that Minnesota is absolutely beautiful in the fall. Fall colors play a big part in that, along with crisp fresh air. I love fall because it means Halloween time! There are...
MnDOT Shares Hilarious Halloween Reminder With Road Sign
Who knew that the Minnesota Department of Transportation was so clever? A recent sign is going somewhat viral for its cleverness and fun play on words all in honor of Halloween. In late August, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a hilarious meme about zipper merging. At the time, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Minnesota & Wisconsin Rank In Voter Turnout Compared To Other States
The 2022 Midterm election is coming up on November 8. You are probably just as sick as I am about the constant political commercials, phone calls, and text messages from campaigns. Between that and the Camp Lejeune lawyer ads, I've been going crazy!. I received a survey in the mail...
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
Minnesota State Patrol Pledges 30% More Women By 2030
The Minnesota State Patrol wants to improve upon something that they're already leading the way with. As they look towards the future and recruitment efforts, they're making a pledge towards hiring more female troopers in a big way. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol have joined in on the national...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin Sees 18% Increase In Domestic Abuse Deaths In 2021
"The frank reality is that we aren't doing enough to prevent homicides". That quote from Wisconsin Homicide Prevention Program Director Sara Krall summarizes the harsh statistics offered in the 2021 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report. The report - shared by The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence - has been published...
Get Ready Minnesota, Heating Costs Could Reach All-Time High
Oh, summer so sad to see you go, as always it seemed way too short. Here we sit in fall which can seem to go buy equally as fast. Living in the Northland we all know that winter is inevitable and with that can come lots of snow and bitterly cold temperatures, and for some trying to maintain a warm home can be a struggle.
Interesting Minnesota Craigslist Listings Include A 19th Century Log Sauna & More
Who doesn't like the word free? The word free can definitely be enticing and sometimes, you can find some hidden gems. Check out some of the most interesting things currently found under the free section of Craigslist in Minnesota. Whenever combing through Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or garage sales, some items...
Remember Regulations as Minnesota Fall Wild Turkey Hunting Season Opens October 1
The Minnesota wild turkey hunting season begins Saturday, October 1 and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a handy page filled with resources to help hunters. According to the DNR, hunting is allowed in any open permit area statewide. When securing a license, all hunters are asked which permit area they hunt most but that does not restrict the hunter to that area.
New ‘Nowhere Haunted House’ Set To Open In Minnesota
The air is cooling down and the spooky season is upon us. A new haunted attraction called 'Nowhere Haunted House', offering a few different scare options is set to open in Minnesota. I absolutely love the haunted attractions we have in the Northland. From the Haunted Ship in Duluth's Canal...
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0