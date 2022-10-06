ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Northland FAN 106.5

Despite Senate Passing Sunshine Protection Act, Minnesota Clocks Fall Back Next Month

The dreaded "turn your clock back an hour" and lose an hour of sunshine at the end of the day is coming. Many people have been confused about whether or not Daylight Saving Time (yes, that's the correct way to say it, not 'savings time') would be continuing or not. It was big news last year when Florida Senator Marco Rubio's Sunshine Protection Act bill passed the US Senate in March.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
DULUTH, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Duluth, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure

Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota

They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Remember Regulations as Minnesota Fall Wild Turkey Hunting Season Opens October 1

The Minnesota wild turkey hunting season begins Saturday, October 1 and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a handy page filled with resources to help hunters. According to the DNR, hunting is allowed in any open permit area statewide. When securing a license, all hunters are asked which permit area they hunt most but that does not restrict the hunter to that area.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

