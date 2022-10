Seattle, WA (October 10, 2022) — Newmark announces it has executed a 58,024-square-foot sublease at F5 Tower on behalf of Stackline, a retail intelligence and software company headquartered in Seattle. The company plans to occupy the space in January 2023 and will be relocating and expanding from its current 20,046-square-foot space in Met Park East.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO