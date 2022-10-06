ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 13.2% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Americans#The Pew Research Center#Cashapp
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time." Desktop Metal Inc:...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy