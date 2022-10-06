4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield.

On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., BPD officers responded to reports of suspicious circumstances at a home on the 300 block of Real Road. Officers said they found evidence of foul play and believed a serious violent crime had taken place at the home. Several arrests were made during an initial investigation before BPD homicide detectives took over.

Eventually, BPD arrested Juan Toscano, 34, for murder. Officials said Toscano admitted to BPD officers that he had shot and killed someone during an illegal drug transaction at the home. The body was then moved from the home by other suspects, according to officials. Toscano was booked into the Kern County Jail for murder.

Wednesday, BPD officers arrested three more suspects in relation to the case: Javier Ontiveros, 25, Johnny Vega, 29, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21. Vega and Ontiveros were taken into custody. Officials said Ontiveros tried to escape custody during an interview with police but was quickly apprehended.

Officers later arrested Esquer-Rubio in the 2800 block of Skyline Boulevard. Officers said when they tried to arrest Esquer-Rubio, he got in a car, rammed several police vehicles and led officers on a car chase during which Esquer-Rubio hit several other vehicles.

Police said no injuries were reported from the chase.

Vega was booked into the Kern County jail for robbery, kidnapping and murder. Ontiveros was booked into the Kern County jail for robbery, kidnapping, resisting arrest, murder and an additional felony arrest warrant. Esquer-Rubio was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for felony evading, resisting arrest, robbery, kidnapping, murder and an additional felony arrest warrant.

Police said they are still looking for one more suspect related to the case: Garret Cole, 31, has an outstanding arrest warrant for murder, kidnapping and robbery. He is described as 5’8″, about 215 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

BPD search for Garret Cole, 31, who has an outstanding arrest warrant for murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Anyone with information regarding Cole’s whereabouts should to call 911 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.