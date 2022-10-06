ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5b8Q_0iOs1AtR00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield.

On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., BPD officers responded to reports of suspicious circumstances at a home on the 300 block of Real Road. Officers said they found evidence of foul play and believed a serious violent crime had taken place at the home. Several arrests were made during an initial investigation before BPD homicide detectives took over.

Lisa Core: Judge denies motion to suppress blood evidence in double-fatal crash

Eventually, BPD arrested Juan Toscano, 34, for murder. Officials said Toscano admitted to BPD officers that he had shot and killed someone during an illegal drug transaction at the home. The body was then moved from the home by other suspects, according to officials. Toscano was booked into the Kern County Jail for murder.

Wednesday, BPD officers arrested three more suspects in relation to the case: Javier Ontiveros, 25, Johnny Vega, 29, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21. Vega and Ontiveros were taken into custody. Officials said Ontiveros tried to escape custody during an interview with police but was quickly apprehended.

Officers later arrested Esquer-Rubio in the 2800 block of Skyline Boulevard. Officers said when they tried to arrest Esquer-Rubio, he got in a car, rammed several police vehicles and led officers on a car chase during which Esquer-Rubio hit several other vehicles.

Police said no injuries were reported from the chase.

Vega was booked into the Kern County jail for robbery, kidnapping and murder. Ontiveros was booked into the Kern County jail for robbery, kidnapping, resisting arrest, murder and an additional felony arrest warrant. Esquer-Rubio was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for felony evading, resisting arrest, robbery, kidnapping, murder and an additional felony arrest warrant.

Accused drunken driver in crash that killed 77-year-old picks up another case

Police said they are still looking for one more suspect related to the case: Garret Cole, 31, has an outstanding arrest warrant for murder, kidnapping and robbery. He is described as 5’8″, about 215 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Co4j_0iOs1AtR00
BPD search for Garret Cole, 31, who has an outstanding arrest warrant for murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Anyone with information regarding Cole’s whereabouts should to call 911 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Fort Mohave, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Mohave, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 64-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an at-risk missing man last seen Saturday morning. Police are searching for Michael Wilson, 64. Wilson was last seen at around 6 a.m. in the area of Highway 99 and Copus Road. Wilson is considered at-risk because of his age and an undisclosed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Mohave Daily News

Murder charges against California man dismissed

KINGMAN — Murder charges against a former Fort Mohave man who had been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s baby have been dismissed. Nikko Dimitri McLachlan, 28, now living in California, had been charged with first-degree murder, second degree murder and child abuse. After an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Homicide Detectives#Police#Violent Crime#Esquer
KGET

At least 1 dead in I-5 motorcycle crash in Lebec

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died Sunday in a motorcycle crash involved a semi-truck along Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to CHP. The crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 near the Lebec Service Road exit, according to CHP’s Traffic […]
LEBEC, CA
KGET

BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

KPD parking lot suicide: police continue to withhold victim’s identity￼

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department (KPD) has provided some additional detail, but continues to withhold the identity of the local man who reportedly took his own life in the KPD parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Police Chief Rusty Cooper said the non-identification decision stems more from Victims’...
KINGMAN, AZ
KGET

Man gets 18 years, 8 months for stabbing, setting dog on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed a dog then set the animal on fire while it was still alive was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years and eight months in prison. Orlando Vela, 37, sat quietly next to defense attorney Jim Rogers as Judge Charles R. Brehmer handed down the sentence. On the morning […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy