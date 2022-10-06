Read full article on original website
Danny Paulin of Santa Barbara, 1948-2022
Daniel Franklin Pauiln, 74, of Santa Barbara, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. "Danny Boy" was born on Sept. 12, 1948 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to David William Paulin and Dorothy Franklin Paulin. His father, a renowned CHP officer on the South Coast, was involved in the development...
Santa Barbara Talks: School Board Candidates Discuss Literacy, Equity, Racism at Debate
The three candidates for the Santa Barbara Unified School District board for Area 1 took part in a debate Monday leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Retired educator Efigenia Banales, student affairs professional Gabe Escobedo and executive director/parent Dan La Berge are competing for an open seat on the school board.
Local Tennis Players Win 4 of 5 Top Division Titles at Santa Barbara City Championships
Santa Barbara’s Graham Maassan and Logan Cates of Ojai captured the singles titles at the Santa Barbara City Tennis Championships over the weekend. The tournament, conducted by the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, drew 136 players from all over the state. They competed in five divisions under a format that utilized a feed-in draw system.
Santa Barbara Girls Finish Dominant Channel League Season with 3-1 Win over Rio Mesa
This story was updated on October 12, 2022 | 10:38 a.m. The first-place Santa Barbara girls finished the Channel League season with a 3-1 win at home over Rio Mesa by scores of 20-25, 25-6, 25-11, 25-21. Shae Delany led with 18 kills and two digs. Grace Meinzer and Emmy...
Santa Barbara Middle School Sets the Pace With an Advanced Academic Curriculum
The 2022 school year has begun and Noozhawk's Private & Independent School Guide is sure to make things easy when planning for your child's education! Our school guide provides you and your child with all the necessary information about private schools in Santa Barbara County. To give parents the tools...
San Marcos and Dos Pueblos Girls Win to Set Up Showdown; Santa Barbara Beats Ventura
Stella Ashamalla scored a clutch season-best 41 to help San Marcos edge Buena 224 to 229 to stay undefeated in Channel League play at Olivas Links Tuesday. Buena’s Meg Hampton scored a 38 to take medalist honors. “Today's win was really a whole-team effort,” San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton...
Doubles Teams Power Santa Barbara Tennis; Carpinteria Volleyball Wins Big Match
The doubles teams led the way for the Santa Barbara High girls tennis team in a 13-5 Channel League win over Dos Pueblos on Monday. The teams of Caitlyn Buist/Ashley Birch, Charlotte Ryan/Emma Hine, Esme Landeck Lopez/Lucia Dipadova and Ella Weathers/Micah Sage all won their sets to complete a 9-0 performance.
Owen Lauderdale of San Marcos Football, Nicole Buist of Santa Barbara Tennis Named Athletes of Week
Santa Barbara High School tennis player Nicole Buist and San Marcos football player Owen Lauderdale were recognized as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Buist, a freshman, posted a huge upset, knocking off two-time defending Channel...
Joan Hartmann: Santa Barbara County’s Fire Safe Council Reducing Our Risk from Fire
Wildfire is one of the most fearsome forces threatening residents on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and even for me, living in the Santa Ynez Valley. I have twice been evacuated. Quickly gathering up a few valuables and struggling to get my animals out as fierce winds whipped flames on the horizon has made fire a haunting concern.
Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Symphony Leads Multitudes Into its New Season
The opening concerts of the Santa Barbara Symphony's 2022-23 season, with a program they have named "Carmina Burana — Song, Dance, & Symphony," will be conducted by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, and will boast what Hollywood publicity flacks call a "cast of thousands." To wit: soloists Jana McIntyre, soprano; Valdis...
Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter Presents the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Santa Barbara County is blessed with a diversity of vital nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health, well-being, growth, civic leadership and compassion of our community. Chartible giving and philanthropy are part of our identity, which is why Noozhawk is proud to support the nonprofit community through sponsoring local community...
Ray Ford: Santa Barbara Fire Safe Council Hosting Wildfire Preparedness Event
What you do this fall could help you save your home and, should a major fire occur on the Santa Barbara front country, perhaps even your life. Given drought conditions, increasing impacts from climate change and recent history of devastating wildfires in the late fall, being prepared for the next one is more critical now than ever.
Two-Sport Standout Ellie Monson Honored as Phil Womble Award Winner for San Marcos
Ellie Monson brings maximum effort and joy every time she steps on the basketball court and the lacrosse field for San Marcos High. She does the same in the classroom, too. An All-CIF honoree in two sports as a sophomore, as well as an AP Scholar Award winner, Monson was honored on Monday as San Marcos’ recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.
Carpinteria Blanks Fillmore, Laguna Blanca Edges Providence, Bishop Diego and Santa Ynez Win
This story was updated on October 12, 2022 | 10:40 a.m. The Carpinteria girls tennis team hit on all cylinders in an 18-0 Citrus Coast League home win over Fillmore on Tuesday. “We played really well today overall, plus we were able to get everyone in for at least one...
Agricultural Education Program Seeks Local Farms for Kids to Tour
Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for area schoolchildren to visit a farm so they can learn firsthand about the importance of local farming, and build awareness of and appreciation for agriculture — from farm to consumer. It emphasizes and encourages healthy eating habits as part of the curriculum.
TVL Champion Bishop Diego Sweeps Foothill Prep to Finish League Season
The Tri-Valley League champion Bishop Diego girls closed out the league season with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 sweep of Foothill Prep Tuesday at home. Eliana Urzua led the way with 16 kills, four aces and two blocks. Sage Thorne-Thomsen and Audrey Gayou combined for 9 aces. The win puts the...
Laguna Blanca Clinches Frontier League Title with a 3-1 Win Against Thacher; Cate Loses
Laguna Blanca clinched the Frontier League title Tuesday, remaining undefeated with a 3-1 win at home against Thacher. The Owls lost the first set and then swept the next three on scores of 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15. Lola Hall and Sarah Woodhouse led the way with 13 kills apiece. Hall...
Ron Fink: Another Futile Effort to ‘Fix the Homeless Issue’ in Lompoc
Well, the Lompoc City Council once again tried to get a handle on the homeless issue in the Santa Ynez riverbed. You’ll recall that a couple of years ago they spent over a half-million dollars trying to evict the homeless from a portion of the same riverbed, but it only took a couple of days for them to move back in.
Santa Barbara to Spend More Than $400,000 on Homeless Services, Seven Beds
The City of Santa Barbara on Tuesday agreed to spend more than $400,000 on services addressing homelessness. The City Council voted unanimously to give People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) $202,100 to fund up to seven beds for homeless people. The city also agreed to give $200,000 to the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, SB ACT.
Dan McCaslin: Raspberry Spring Still Trickles on Pine Mountain
Raspberry Spring dribbles on despite our megadrought — this primitive U.S. Forest Service campsite behind Ojai represents a critical water source on the Cuyama (north) side of the lofty Pine Mountain. While Chorro Grande Spring forms a twin on the massif’s southern flank, it’s often compared with 6,600-foot Raspberry Spring on the north flank that faces the scorching Cuyama Valley.
