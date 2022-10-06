ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Danny Paulin of Santa Barbara, 1948-2022

Daniel Franklin Pauiln, 74, of Santa Barbara, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. "Danny Boy" was born on Sept. 12, 1948 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to David William Paulin and Dorothy Franklin Paulin. His father, a renowned CHP officer on the South Coast, was involved in the development...
Noozhawk

Alzheimer's Association, California Central Coast Chapter Presents the Walk to End Alzheimer's

Santa Barbara County is blessed with a diversity of vital nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health, well-being, growth, civic leadership and compassion of our community. Chartible giving and philanthropy are part of our identity, which is why Noozhawk is proud to support the nonprofit community through sponsoring local community...
Lois Capps
Hilbert
Lynda Weinman
Chaucer
Noozhawk

Two-Sport Standout Ellie Monson Honored as Phil Womble Award Winner for San Marcos

Ellie Monson brings maximum effort and joy every time she steps on the basketball court and the lacrosse field for San Marcos High. She does the same in the classroom, too. An All-CIF honoree in two sports as a sophomore, as well as an AP Scholar Award winner, Monson was honored on Monday as San Marcos’ recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.
Noozhawk

Agricultural Education Program Seeks Local Farms for Kids to Tour

Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for area schoolchildren to visit a farm so they can learn firsthand about the importance of local farming, and build awareness of and appreciation for agriculture — from farm to consumer. It emphasizes and encourages healthy eating habits as part of the curriculum.
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Another Futile Effort to 'Fix the Homeless Issue' in Lompoc

Well, the Lompoc City Council once again tried to get a handle on the homeless issue in the Santa Ynez riverbed. You’ll recall that a couple of years ago they spent over a half-million dollars trying to evict the homeless from a portion of the same riverbed, but it only took a couple of days for them to move back in.
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara to Spend More Than $400,000 on Homeless Services, Seven Beds

The City of Santa Barbara on Tuesday agreed to spend more than $400,000 on services addressing homelessness. The City Council voted unanimously to give People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) $202,100 to fund up to seven beds for homeless people. The city also agreed to give $200,000 to the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, SB ACT.
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Raspberry Spring Still Trickles on Pine Mountain

Raspberry Spring dribbles on despite our megadrought — this primitive U.S. Forest Service campsite behind Ojai represents a critical water source on the Cuyama (north) side of the lofty Pine Mountain. While Chorro Grande Spring forms a twin on the massif’s southern flank, it’s often compared with 6,600-foot Raspberry Spring on the north flank that faces the scorching Cuyama Valley.
