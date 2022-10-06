How to watch USWNT vs. England friendly at Wembley Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The U.S. will face England in two highly anticipated matches over the next two months. Before the two men’s squads go head-to-head in a pivotal 2022 World Cup group stage match in Qatar, the women’s teams from each country will face off at one of the world’s most famous venues.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO