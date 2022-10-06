Biden Pardons Thousands of People Convicted of Marijuana Possession, Orders Review of Federal Pot Laws

A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday. Isaak Olson, from Whittier, California, sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months from graduating, with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer, when he disclosed in 2014 that his fiancée had given birth to their first child in violation of policy that prohibits students from being parents, according the lawsuit.

