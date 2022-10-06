ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Pardons Thousands of People Convicted of Marijuana Possession, Orders Review of Federal Pot Laws

By Christina Wilkie,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Standard-Times

'Good real-life experience for us': UMass Law students witness Appeals Court cases

DARTMOUTH — In the same room where University of Massachusetts School of Law students hold trial practice, the three Massachusetts Appeals Court justices heard three criminal and three civil court cases on which they will have to rule. Third-year law student Amelia Ashworth, after observing the six cases as they were argued before Chief Justice Mark V. Green, Associate Justice Vickie L. Henry and Associate Justice John C. Englander, said it’s really informative to know how the lawyers...
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Coast Guard Cadet Who Was Expelled for Having a Child Settles Lawsuit

A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday. Isaak Olson, from Whittier, California, sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months from graduating, with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer, when he disclosed in 2014 that his fiancée had given birth to their first child in violation of policy that prohibits students from being parents, according the lawsuit.
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy