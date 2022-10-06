Biden Pardons Thousands of People Convicted of Marijuana Possession, Orders Review of Federal Pot Laws

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
Is GOP's 'big tent' shrinking? Traditional conservatives find themselves without a home.
Recent primaries and elections haven’t been all bad news for Republicans who would just as soon move on from Donald Trump and his grip on the party.
'Good real-life experience for us': UMass Law students witness Appeals Court cases
DARTMOUTH — In the same room where University of Massachusetts School of Law students hold trial practice, the three Massachusetts Appeals Court justices heard three criminal and three civil court cases on which they will have to rule. Third-year law student Amelia Ashworth, after observing the six cases as they were argued before Chief Justice Mark V. Green, Associate Justice Vickie L. Henry and Associate Justice John C. Englander, said it’s really informative to know how the lawyers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Urged His Ex-Girlfriend to Have Second Abortion, She Tells NY Times
A woman who accused Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion in 2009 revealed that he urged her to end a second pregnancy, The New York Times reported. The woman said that their relationship ended after she refused to have the second procedure, according to the report. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Coast Guard Cadet Who Was Expelled for Having a Child Settles Lawsuit
A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday. Isaak Olson, from Whittier, California, sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months from graduating, with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer, when he disclosed in 2014 that his fiancée had given birth to their first child in violation of policy that prohibits students from being parents, according the lawsuit.
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims
Lindell told Insider at least 30 people he met over the four days he spent in California "wanted to talk about how bad the economy is."
NY's Bail Reform: Politicians call for change
New York’s bail reform laws have been heavily discussed among New York politicians since the sweeping reform in 2019, prohibiting cash bail for all but the most serious misdemeanors and felonies.
