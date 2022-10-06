ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Outsourcing Industry

ADP - Free Report) , Paychex, Inc. (. G - Free Report) are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry. Industry Description. Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock

RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Staar Surgical (STAA) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Bet On Amid Market Mayhem

Since the beginning of 2022, markets have been bearing the brunt of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. These have caused all major indexes to slip into the bear market as investors brace for economic hardship owing to the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation. Amid such serious concerns...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

JPM - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why Embraer (ERJ) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

PBF Energy (PBF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (. PBF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.89, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%. Prior to today's trading,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

ATI - Free Report) closed at $27.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Abiomed (ABMD) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Cross Country (CCRN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

ROKU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59.39, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Bond & Value: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

SPY - Free Report) lost 1% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.8% down on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes as Rates Rise

The Federal Reserve, in its effort to fight inflation, increased the interest rate by 75 basis points yet again in its last meeting in September. The inflation data commonly, represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, rose 0.1% for the month of August after remaining unchanged from July, mostly because of the increasing prices of goods and services, including rents, food and healthcare.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

BCS vs. UOVEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

BCS - Free Report) or United Overseas Bank Ltd. (. UOVEY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

CCXI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. ChemoCentryx is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1193 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
STOCKS

