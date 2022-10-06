Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley
One person has died in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection near Meadowvale Road and discovered three vehicles involved in a collision. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports a male in the first...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Howard Fire Smoke Seen in South County
A brush fire in the Los Padres National Forest above Ojai created a plume of smoke seen from parts of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Ventura on Saturday. It's located in Rose Valley on forest land east of Highway 33 and Rose Valley Road, approximately a mile from the Bear Creek campground.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a fatal homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday. The post One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Los Olivos Prescribed Burn Planned for October 10-15
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for strategic wildland fuel reduction purposes between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Rd., near Los Olivos, as early as mid-October (10/10 - 10/15). Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
kvta.com
Firefighters Battling Wildfire In The Ventura County Backcountry
(Photo courtesy VCFD PIO) Updated--Firefighters are battling a wildfire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Los Padres National Forest. Dubbed the "Howard Fire" it was burning in heavy brush. Smoke from the fire could be seen over a wide area. The Los Padres National Forest reported it was "burning...
KTLA.com
Bicyclist stabbed while riding by person standing on sidewalk in Ventura: Police
An assailant standing on a Ventura sidewalk stabbed a bicyclist as he rode by early Friday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department. The unidentified victim was riding near Ventura Avenue and Fix Way at about 5:45 a.m. when he sustained what he thought was a punch from a person standing on the sidewalk nearby.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Receives $1.7M Grant for Ellwood Mesa
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce it is receiving a $1.7 million grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program to reduce the risk of wildfire at Ellwood Mesa and surrounding neighborhoods. The Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazard Fuel Reduction Project will create a defensible space buffer on public lands around residences, protect over 3,500 homes from uncontrollable wildfire, conduct a community firesafe education campaign, and protect sensitive wildlife species from wildfire. The work funded by the grant will also address the excessive buildup of dead eucalyptus trees killed by the on-going drought while ensuring monarch butterflies and other wildlife are not harmed.
Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday
The 73-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday in Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
calcoastnews.com
Boy arrested after standoff with Lompoc police officers
A juvenile who had escaped from a boy’s camp before threatening to kill someone with a gun is in custody following a six-hour standoff with Lompoc police officers on Friday. Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported a boy had kicked at a door and threatened to kill someone inside a residence on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. The victim was part of an ongoing investigation regarding the suspect.
sitelinesb.com
What Will Happen to the SBPD Building When the New Building Is Completed?
I know the city is working on a new building for the Santa Barbara Police Department. Once it’s finished, what will happen to the current building on E. Figueroa Street? —A. “There has been nothing decided as of yet, but city staff is looking at several ideas to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Chance Encounter on Beach Leads to $3 Million for Santa Barbara Coastal Research
This story first appeared in UC Santa Barbara’s The Current. For marine ecologist Kyle Emery, it was just another day on the job. Surveying the beach and kelp forest at Arroyo Quemada with his trusty drone, he was conducting research at a Santa Barbara Coastal Long-Term Ecological Research (SBC LTER) site, where scientists regularly measure the productivity and condition of the giant kelp stands and the organisms that live among them.
Daily Nexus
UCPD faces understaffing, struggles to hire Interpersonal Violence Investigator
The UC Santa Barbara Police Department was unable to fill the position of Interpersonal Violence Investigator this year, halting a program dedicated to supporting survivors through a trauma-informed, community-oriented policing strategy. Former Interpersonal Violence Investigator Kovena Avila left the position citing new professional opportunities. Avila became the first official Interpersonal...
Santa Maria Police Department awarded a $340k Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety
The Santa Maria Police Department was awarded a $340,000.00 grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on the roads. The post Santa Maria Police Department awarded a $340k Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Armed Juvenile Arrested After Making Threats in Lompoc
On 10/7/22, at 8:21am, the LPD Officers were sent to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick the door in and threatening to kill the occupant. Officers arrived shortly after. It was learned that the suspect was a Hispanic male juvenile who ran into the alley and then went into a nearby apartment.
Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf celebrates 150 years this Saturday. At sunset, about 7 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. Throughout the day there will be music and activities. The post Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Claus Lane Shop Is Closing
••• The Rowan boutique on Santa Claus Lane will close October 31 after a 10-year run; in the meantime, everything in the shop is 20 percent off. (The new Ventura outpost remains open.) ••• The Music Academy of the West is getting with the times: the fundraising arm...
