ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley

One person has died in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection near Meadowvale Road and discovered three vehicles involved in a collision. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports a male in the first...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Howard Fire Smoke Seen in South County

A brush fire in the Los Padres National Forest above Ojai created a plume of smoke seen from parts of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Ventura on Saturday. It's located in Rose Valley on forest land east of Highway 33 and Rose Valley Road, approximately a mile from the Bear Creek campground.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Los Olivos Prescribed Burn Planned for October 10-15

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for strategic wildland fuel reduction purposes between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Rd., near Los Olivos, as early as mid-October (10/10 - 10/15). Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Firefighters Battling Wildfire In The Ventura County Backcountry

(Photo courtesy VCFD PIO) Updated--Firefighters are battling a wildfire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Los Padres National Forest. Dubbed the "Howard Fire" it was burning in heavy brush. Smoke from the fire could be seen over a wide area. The Los Padres National Forest reported it was "burning...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsb#Street Sweeper#Uc Santa Barbara#Accident#Ucsb Campus#Batallian
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Receives $1.7M Grant for Ellwood Mesa

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce it is receiving a $1.7 million grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program to reduce the risk of wildfire at Ellwood Mesa and surrounding neighborhoods. The Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazard Fuel Reduction Project will create a defensible space buffer on public lands around residences, protect over 3,500 homes from uncontrollable wildfire, conduct a community firesafe education campaign, and protect sensitive wildlife species from wildfire. The work funded by the grant will also address the excessive buildup of dead eucalyptus trees killed by the on-going drought while ensuring monarch butterflies and other wildlife are not harmed.
GOLETA, CA
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

Boy arrested after standoff with Lompoc police officers

A juvenile who had escaped from a boy’s camp before threatening to kill someone with a gun is in custody following a six-hour standoff with Lompoc police officers on Friday. Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported a boy had kicked at a door and threatened to kill someone inside a residence on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. The victim was part of an ongoing investigation regarding the suspect.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Chance Encounter on Beach Leads to $3 Million for Santa Barbara Coastal Research

This story first appeared in UC Santa Barbara’s The Current. For marine ecologist Kyle Emery, it was just another day on the job. Surveying the beach and kelp forest at Arroyo Quemada with his trusty drone, he was conducting research at a Santa Barbara Coastal Long-Term Ecological Research (SBC LTER) site, where scientists regularly measure the productivity and condition of the giant kelp stands and the organisms that live among them.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

UCPD faces understaffing, struggles to hire Interpersonal Violence Investigator

The UC Santa Barbara Police Department was unable to fill the position of Interpersonal Violence Investigator this year, halting a program dedicated to supporting survivors through a trauma-informed, community-oriented policing strategy. Former Interpersonal Violence Investigator Kovena Avila left the position citing new professional opportunities. Avila became the first official Interpersonal...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Armed Juvenile Arrested After Making Threats in Lompoc

On 10/7/22, at 8:21am, the LPD Officers were sent to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick the door in and threatening to kill the occupant. Officers arrived shortly after. It was learned that the suspect was a Hispanic male juvenile who ran into the alley and then went into a nearby apartment.
LOMPOC, CA
sitelinesb.com

Another Santa Claus Lane Shop Is Closing

••• The Rowan boutique on Santa Claus Lane will close October 31 after a 10-year run; in the meantime, everything in the shop is 20 percent off. (The new Ventura outpost remains open.) ••• The Music Academy of the West is getting with the times: the fundraising arm...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy