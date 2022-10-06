Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now for Earnings Growth
Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th
PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Why Embraer (ERJ) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
RPC (RES) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
RPC (. RES - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.12, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today,...
Zacks.com
What Makes Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Should You Buy Bank OZK (OZK) Stock to Earn Higher Dividend?
OZK - Free Report) announced a dividend hike yet again. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 33 cents per share, reflecting a rise of 3.1% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Oct 21 to shareholders of record as of Oct 14. This marks...
Zacks.com
Kimbell Royalty (KRP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Zacks.com
EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EOG - Free Report) closed at $127.53, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had...
Zacks.com
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MMM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and...
Zacks.com
CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
TEF or TU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
TEF - Free Report) and Telus (. TU - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
DEI vs. REXR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
DEI - Free Report) and Rexford Industrial (. REXR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain ANSYS (ANSS) Stock in Your Portfolio
ANSYS (. ANSS - Free Report) is benefiting from higher demand for its simulation products across verticals like high tech, semiconductor and aerospace & defense. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 5.3% and 10.3%, year over year respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 5.2% and 10.9% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 7th
GIII - Free Report) designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 60 days. Insulet Corporation (. PODD - Free Report) is an insulin delivery systems company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Barclays (BCS) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
BABA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this online retailer have returned -5.8%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Synchronoss (SNCR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
SNCR - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company...
Zacks.com
Levi Strauss' (LEVI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
LEVI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales missed the same. LEVI’s adjusted earnings of 40 cents a share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. However, quarterly earnings decreased 16.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The bottom line excludes an adverse currency impact of 4 cents a share.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Donaldson (DCI) Stock for Now
DCI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, driven by a diversified business structure with exposure in various geographies, a strong product portfolio, solid demand and a focus on innovation despite supply-chain issues, raw material inflation and foreign currency woes. Increased levels of equipment utilization across the end markets and market share gains in less mature geographies are aiding its Aftermarket business. In the quarters ahead, the Aerospace and defense business are expected to perform well, supported by improved commercial aerospace market conditions.
