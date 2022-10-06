This sleek house once featured on ‘Miami Vice’ can be yours. Bring your own pastels

Fans of the iconic TV show “Miami Vice” will be fascinated to learn a sleek home featured in the ‘80s-era cop drama is for sale with a price tag of $8.75 million.

Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson starred in ‘Miami Vice’ Miami Herald file/ Cortesía

The 8,855-square footer at 8505 SW 52nd Avenue, in Ponce Davis, between Coral Gables and Pinecrest, is practically made for entertaining. It has a whopping eight bedrooms and eight and a half baths.

OK, so the manse doesn’t look exactly like it did on the small screen when Don Johnson (aka Sonny Crockett) drove into the joint that was owned by a serial killer named Lois Blythe, played by supermodel Iman. That’s probably a good thing. The ‘80s were a little over the top, design wise.

The sprawling digs were recently completely redone and outfitted by hipster magnet Artefacto, we were told, to give the space a more contemporary feel.

Other party friendly perks include a climate-controlled wine cellar with “900-plus bottle capacity,” indoor bar and chef’s kitchen, several living (and play) areas, a mini billiards hall, heated saltwater pool with (naturally) hot tub.

Bonus: the perspective buyer may be tempted to cash in the life savings after witnessing more local history in the flesh: A lifeguard house that once stood at Nikki Beach back in the ‘90s.

Lifeguard station at 8505 SW 52nd Avenue in Miami

Gawkers, check out the place , seen on the the “Love at First Sight” episode of Season 4, which premiered Jan. 15, 1988. OK, so you weren’t alive. It’s called HISTORY. Google it.

The listing is with Liz Hogan of Compass.