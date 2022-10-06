Read full article on original website
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Starts Production At Disney Studios Australia In Sydney
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, 20th Century’s latest installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise, has begun production at Disney Studios Australia, formerly known as Fox Studios Australia, in Sydney, New South Wales. The flick is billed as an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Wes Ball is directing. As part of the production deal, the film will receive $17 million AUD ($10 million) in support from the Australian government...
Marvel's gay wedding, DC superhero out of the closet
This morning, the ladies of The View confirmed a long-rumored wedding announcement: An openly gay member of the X-Men will propose to his partner, with the marriage scheduled to take place in Astonishing X-Men #51. The French Canadian superhero Northstar became Marvel's first openly homosexual superhero in 1992, and although it took nearly two decades for the guy to get a boyfriend, give Marvel credit for diving headfirst into the gay marriage debate, even at the risk of a stern blog post by Bristol Palin. The ladies of The View had a relatively subdued reaction. Avowed comic book fan Whoopi Goldberg loved it. Joy Behar noted that X-Men is "a cutting-edge comic strip," which is inaccurate in just so many ways, but also joked: "You think Batman and Robin could come out of the closet?"
Teen Wolf: The Movie gets 2023 premiere date and sneak peek of Allison's return
There won't be a full moon on Jan. 26, 2023 — it's going to be a waxing crescent, we checked — but the werewolves are still going to be out on that date ... because that's when Teen Wolf: The Movie will finally premiere. The news was revealed...
Watch Lisa make Lady Gaga cry on 'The Simpsons' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Lady Gaga is coming to Springfield this Sunday? To paraphrase Mr. Burns: "Eggcellent!" Seriously, she's bringing the egg (er, vessel) — along with 18 different costumes and who knows what else — to the season finale of Fox's The Simpsons. How exactly does the monster pop star wind up in town? When Lisa's scheme to boost her popularity at school goes horribly wrong, Gaga, who happens to be chugging past Springfield on the Gaga Express, magically intuits that her help is needed. She's determined to cheer up Lisa — and the rest of Springfield — by all means necessary, including through song and flash mob. In this clip from the episode, you will see that Lisa isn't exactly going gaga for Gaga, and that hurts Gaga's feelings. And when Gaga's feelings get hurt, something priceless happens.
Lindsay Lohan sings 'Jingle Bell Rock' (again) with holiday amnesia in Falling for Christmas trailer
Glee alum Chord Overstreet cozies up to the actress after a nasty skiing accident in the new footage from Lohan's first major movie in nearly a decade. Lindsay Lohan proves it's a bright time (and the right time) for the first trailer for her new holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas.
William Shatner's space trip on Bezos' rocket ‘felt like a funeral’
Last year, William Shatner lived up to his Captain Kirk promise by boldly going where no one has gone before (or at least no one at his age), but it turns out he might have been better off staying at home.The Star Trek icon, 91, became the oldest person to travel to space after he blasted off in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin space travel company last October, but rather than feel elated by the experience, he has now likened it to a funeral.In his new memoir ‘Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder’,...
Keanu Reeves departs The Devil in the White City series at Hulu
The long road to bring The Devil in the White City to the screen just got a little longer. Keanu Reeves has left the Hulu and Paramount TV project, which would have marked his first major role on American television, EW has confirmed. No reason for his departure was given, and a representative for the actor did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
Triangle of Sadness breakout star Dolly de Leon explains the movie's intense ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Triangle of Sadness. One of the year's most acclaimed movies is finally out in U.S. theaters this weekend. Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival this summer, the second time that director Ruben Ostlund has been awarded the honor. But for all that prestige, Triangle of Sadness is a raucous satire of class, beauty, and white privilege, following the passengers on a luxury yacht cruise as their trip gets upended: First by a violent burst of vomiting that affects them all during a fancy dinner, and then by a shipwreck on a seemingly deserted island.
What to Watch this month: The White Lotus, The Challenge, and our other top fall TV picks
Fall is officially here, and with it plenty of television, from new series to returning favorites. Hopefully you got a good taste of those with our 2022 Fall TV Preview, which kicked off last month with a look at the final batch of episodes of The Walking Dead — a moment 11 seasons in the making.
How Hellraiser taught star Odessa A'zion to love Cenobites and fear dentists
Until recently Odessa A'zion had just a passing interest in the Hellraiser horror movie franchise, which dates back to 1987 with writer-director Clive Barker's original film. "I was definitely familiar with it, I feel like everybody knows Hellraiser," she tells EW. "But I wasn't obsessed with it." That changed after the actress scored the lead role of Riley in David Bruckner's franchise reboot Hellraiser (on Hulu now).
'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' passes $100 million at the worldwide box office
British comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which stars Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Tom Wilkinson, and Bill Nighy, has passed $100 million at the worldwide box office according to distributor Fox Searchlight. After three weeks of release in America — and a successful expansion into 1,233 theaters over Memorial Day...
The best Batman actors, ranked
Batman first debuted in the pages of Detective Comics #27 in May 1939 and has been part of the American zeitgeist ever since. He was given his own standalone comic less than one year later and three years after that, Columbia Pictures produced the very first Batman 15-part serial in July 1943. In the nearly eighty years since, he's become as much of an American pastime as baseball and isn't even that much younger than the league itself.
Death of a Salesman review: A Black Willy Loman ponders who gets access to The American Dream
There's never not a good time to revive Death of a Salesman, a quintessential play about The American Dream, or rather, the fantasy, failure, and death of The American Dream. Since the play premiered in 1949, the late Arthur Miller's Greek tragedy for the land and home of the free and brave has been relevant at various points in the nation's history — the question is how to make it vital.
Wolf Pack creator details how new teen werewolf show is going to be different from Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is back with another teen werewolf show called Wolf Pack, but it actually has zero connection to Teen Wolf and he promises it's going to be a totally different series. Davis stopped by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday with the stars...
Avenue 5 creator says show is not canceled: 'Everyone wants to do more'
Fans of HBO's Avenue 5 were surprised last May when it was widely reported that the show's actors had been released from their contracts and that the science fiction sitcom would probably conclude with the upcoming second season. Someone else who was surprised by news of this rumored cancellation? Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci.
The Wheel of Time cast teases new faces and 'massive' scale in season 2
The Wheel of Time season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but several cast members appeared alongside showrunner Rafe Judkins at New York Comic Con on Friday to tease what's in store for the future of the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series. Rosamund Pike, who plays the Aes Sedai...
Fiona Apple journeys to Middle-earth with a new song for The Rings of Power
Fiona Apple is heading to Mordor. It's been more than two years since the release of her Grammy-winning record Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and now the acclaimed songwriter is back with a new track, adapted straight from the pages of J.R.R. Tolkien's writing. Apple teamed up with The Lord of...
The Rings of Power cast breaks down that epic battle and teases the 'colossal' finale
The upcoming season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so top secret, even some of the cast members don't know what happens in it. EW sat down with some of the Rings of Power cast at New York Comic Con on Friday, including Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel). There, they opened up about that climactic Southlands battle scene in episode 6, as well as what to expect in the much-hyped finale.
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz likes to think she's good at Call of Duty
As it turns out, Chloe Grace Moretz is just as good at gaming as her character Flynne Fisher in the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Peripheral. The actress, who leads the adaptation of William Gibson's 2014 novel, visited EW's New York Comic Con studio on Saturday with her Peripheral costars JJ Field, T'Nia Miller, and Gary Carr. When the conversation turned to video games, she was quick to flaunt her skills.
House of the Dragon recap: An argument over Driftmark leads to more bloodshed
Oh, you thought we weren't getting another time jump? You fool. Don't you know what show you're watching? Okay, it's been six years since Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) married her uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith), after staging the death of her former husband, Laenor Velaryon. Let's play catch-up. Rhaenyra is still married...
