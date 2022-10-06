Read full article on original website
Dr. Fauci: A New, More Dangerous Covid Variant Could Emerge This Winter
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
Taiwan leader tells China force 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake competition within Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said.
Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Have Outpaced Its Exports Elsewhere, Minister Says
Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific have outpaced its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met in Singapore for their...
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests. The North’s statement, released on the 77th birthday of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to burnish Kim’s image as a strong leader at home amid pandemic-related hardships as he’s defiantly pushing to enlarge his weapons arsenal to wrest greater concessions from its rivals in future negotiations. “Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said. KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval drills between U.S. and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for the first time in five years.
Give legal rights to animals, trees and rivers, say experts
Granting legal rights and protections to non-human entities such as animals, trees and rivers is essential if countries are to tackle climate breakdown and biodiversity loss, experts have said. The authors of a report titled Law in the Emerging Bio Age say legal frameworks have a key part to play...
China imposes lockdowns as COVID-19 surges after holiday
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's...
China's Top Leaders Are Set for a Reshuffle. Here Are the Names to Watch
BEIJING — China is poised to reshuffle the top officials surrounding President Xi Jinping at a highly anticipated congress meeting this month. The ruling Communist Party of China is expected to kick off its 20th National Congress — held once every five years — on Oct. 16.
Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
Asian shares have fallen, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of a new set of lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases
