Republicans rally around Bolduc in NH. But is the pivot enough to win?
KEENE, N.H. - Don Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army general and ultraconservative, was not the Republican establishment's first choice to face off against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in this purple state. He wasn't even their second. But after the outsider candidate emerged victorious from the last-in-the-nation primary last month,...
Judge: Jury in wife slaying won't be told about earlier case
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by...
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School...
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
10 of the most expensive states to live in
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022.
US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted Friday on two federal charges in a 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose disappearance from a Birmingham birthday party led to 10 days of frantic searches. Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, was convicted on the...
Gas prices set to rise again in Michigan due to OPEC cuts
BIG RAPIDS — Financial pains are set to continue at the pump with prices in the area already sitting between $4.40 and $4.50. On Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced that it would be slashing production by 2 million barrels per day, drawing criticism from President Joe Biden and setting the stage for another rise in gas prices across the country.
Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City
HONOR — A 33-year-old Honor man was arrested on Oct. 5 for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police. Additional charges are being sought in Benzie County against the man and a 37-year-old Grawn woman for carrying a concealed handgun, possession of heroine and suboxone, possession of an unregistered handgun and felony possession of a handgun.
