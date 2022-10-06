Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BURTON HIGH SCHOOL TO CROWN NEW HOMECOMING ROYALTY FRIDAY
Burton High School will celebrate homecoming festivities at a crowning ceremony tonight (Friday). The crowning will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym, after this evening’s volleyball match between the Lady Panthers and the Milano Lady Eagles. Running for Homecoming Queen are Liesha Aguilar, Reece Mahlmann,...
kwhi.com
BLINN COLLEGE BAND HOSTING 47TH ANNUAL BUCCANEER MARCHING FESTIVAL SATURDAY
The Blinn College Band will host seven Texas high schools Saturday at its 47th annual Buccaneer Marching Festival. The festival will be held at Brenham High School’s Cub Stadium at 1600 East Tom Green St. in Brenham. Scheduled to attend are bands from Caldwell, Hempstead, Danbury, Giddings, Schulenburg, Lexington,...
kwhi.com
BURTON VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS MILANO, 3-0
Burton will host Mumford Tuesday night at 5:00p. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD CHOIRS TO PERFORM ‘WHY WE SING’ TUESDAY
The Brenham ISD Choirs will have something for everyone at a concert Tuesday at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The performance, titled “Why We Sing”, begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a variety of music, from country to pop to classic lullabies. Admission is free to...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS MOVE TO 2-0 IN DISTRICT PLAY, DEFEAT MONTGOMERY 47-14
_________________________________1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL. The Brenham Cubs will return home to Cub Stadium next Friday as they host Lamar Consolidated, kick off is set for 7:30, pregame 7:00 on KWHI AM-1280, FM-101.7, and KHWI.com.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL DOWNS A&M CONSOLIDATED, 3-1
25-11, 25-16, 18-25, 25-13 Brooke Bentke - 20 kills, 5 aces, 9 digs. The Brenham Cubettes will be on the road at Bryan Rudder on Tuesday at 6:00p.
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS CRUSH LOUISE 54-7 TO STAY UNBEATEN
After getting off to a slow start, the Burton Panthers went on to dominate the Louise Hornets with a 54-7 victory on Thursday night in Flatonia. After an exchange of punts, Louise scored on their second drive of the game as Roy Arrambide threw a 17 yard touchdown pass to Tayveon Kimble to make it 7-0 Hornets with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. FAIR KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND
The 95th Annual Austin County Fair begins this weekend. Today (Friday) marks the kick-off of activities at the Austin County Fairgrounds in Bellville, continuing through October 16th. The fair gets underway today with the champion drive and the start of the barbecue cook-off. Tomorrow (Saturday) will have the opening of...
kwhi.com
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL OPENS ON SATURDAY
The 48th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival opens in Todd Mission starting tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 9am. The Renaissance Festival runs every weekend from October 8 thru November 27 from 9am-8pm each day. The theme for this weekend is Oktoberfest. Journey back in time to old Bavaria as the King and...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL SCARECROW FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND
Thousands of people will gather in Chappell Hill this weekend for the Chappell Hill Historical Society’s 45th Annual Scarecrow Festival. Over 250 juried arts and crafts vendors, live music, food and drinks, and family friendly activities are all in store at the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Daily South
How To Spend A Weekend in Brenham, Texas
Midway between Austin and Houston, you'll find Brenham, Texas, a small town in Washington County where past meets present in a quaint yet thriving setting. Brenham's downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is full of picturesque buildings that date to the 1860s. And the town is home to arguably the best ice cream in the country, Blue Bell Creameries. Stroll the historic streets for a bit of shopping and entertainment, or head out to nearby Chappell Hill historic charm and some time outdoors. Here are our favorite ways to explore Brenham, Texas.
kwhi.com
LLOYD SAUNDERS MEMORIAL COOK-OFF OCT. 15
The annual Lloyd Saunders Memorial Cook-off is coming next weekend to the Washington County Expo. The cook-off is set for Saturday, October 15th and will test the skills of teams competing in chili, beans, margarita, Bloody Mary and chef’s choice contests. Judging opens with the Bloody Mary division at...
kwhi.com
BLINN BOARD TO HEAR UPDATE ON FACILITIES MASTER PLAN
The Blinn Board of Trustees will hold a workshop on Tuesday regarding the districtwide facilities master plan. The only item set to come before trustees is an update on the plan, which covers facility projects across each of Blinn’s campuses. No action is slated to be taken. The board...
kwhi.com
RYANN ELISE RELEASES SONG ABOUT HER CHILDHOOD IN BRENHAM
A musician with local roots has released a new single telling her story of growing up in Brenham. Ryann Elise’s new song, “979”, pays homage to Brenham with lyrics referencing how she learned to drive on a “dirt road off of fifty” and calling back to her “favorite memories spent in green and white”.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M staffer gets demolished by Aggies player with helmet to the face
One Texas A&M staffer likely has a headache following a big sideline collision with an Aggies player during the Alabama game. The Aggies offense ran a reverse to 5-star freshman receiver Evan Stewart, and Stewart was knocked out of bounds and accidentally hit a Texas A&M staffer in the chin and face area with his helmet. To his credit, the staffer popped right back up and grabbed his hat.
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
cbs19.tv
Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THREE SHOT AFTER PRAIRIE VIEW OFF-CAMPUS HOME COMING PARTY
Around 1:30 am Prairie View PD and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 20500 block of Pine Island and found three teens shot. An off-campus party had been taking place after the Prairie View homecoming. Shots were exchanged between two vehicles in front of the Pine Island Apartments. An 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female were shot in the crossfire. All three were transported by three Life Flight helicopters to Memorial Hermann in Houston. No suspects are in custody. Prairie View police said they are working on getting more information in this ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
