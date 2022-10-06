Read full article on original website
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/9
Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Erin Moriarty looks at the influence of the consulting firm McKinsey & Company. Plus: Jane Pauley interviews Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, starring in "Ticket to Paradise"; Tracy Smith sits down with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, star of "Black Adam"; Kelefa Sanneh talks with John David Washington, making his Broadway debut in a revival of "The Piano Lesson"; Conor Knighton profiles bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings; Martha Teichner visits chef Erin French at her Maine restaurant, The Lost Kitchen; and David Pogue checks out the newly-renovated David Geffen Hall at New York's Lincoln Center.
‘Alaska Daily’ Review: Hilary Swank Series Is Yesterday’s News
ABC’s new drama Alaska Daily is basically three different shows lurking under the same title. One is good, one is fine, and one is terrible. Guess which one Alaska Daily spends the least amount of time on? Created by Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, the show begins with Eileen Fitzgerald, a celebrated reporter played by two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank. A big scoop, about the country’s proposed new secretary of defense, blows up in her face when her sourcing is challenged, and soon her only employment option is to move to Anchorage to work for her former boss Stanley Cornik (Scandal alum...
‘Alaska Daily’: How to Watch the New Series
'Alaska Daily' puts Hilary Swank in the role of a disgraced reporter in Alaska. Here's how viewers can watch the new series when it premieres and afterward.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on a run for president: "It's off the table"
Actor and international star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn't dismiss, until now. Johnson tells correspondent Tracy Smith he is ruling out a run for president in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast October 9 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66
Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Alaska Daily’ On ABC, Where Hilary Swank Is A Canceled Star Reporter Who Starts Over In Anchorage
It feels like we’ve gone into the era of Oscar winners not only singing on to streaming shows, but now plying their trade in big broadcast network projects. First it was Susan Sarandon in Monarch on Fox, now it’s Hilary Swank in the ABC drama Alaska Daily. Will the presence of the two-time Academy Award winner (as well as another Oscar winner, writer/producer/director Tom McCarthy) elevate the project beyond normal network fare?
Collider
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
"Fonzie, Where Are You?": Missing the Classic TV Tuesdays in the 1960s and 1970s
Those are just some of the terrific television shows that aired in the 1960s and the 1970s. Those decades were tough but the TV programming was easy, and fun to watch. Who can forget the great rapport between Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham and Henry Winkler's Arthur "The Fonz"/"Fonzie" on Happy Days?
First ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Teaser Is All Leather and Subways (Video)
FX has dropped the first “AHS: NYC” teaser trailer, offering a look at footage from the 11th season of the horror anthology series, and you are not quite prepared for the amount of leather you’re about to see. There are only flashes of footage, but the text...
"Mobituaries": John Denver – Death of the Sunshine Boy
In the new season of podcasts Mo Rocca looks back at one of the most beloved entertainers of his era: singer-songwriter John Denver (who died 25 years ago this week), whose utterly sincere songs about Colorado and nature made him one of the biggest stars of the 1970s. Rocca visits Aspen, Colorado to meet John's first wife Annie Denver, and close friend Tom Crum, to learn more about the man behind the music. [For more tune in to "Mobituaries" wherever you download podcasts.]
President Biden’s First Year in Office Chronicled in HBO Documentary ‘Year One: A Political Odyssey’: Watch the Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
President Joe Biden’s turbulent first year in office is the focus of HBO’s forthcoming documentary, “Year One: A Political Odyssey.” In the trailer, which Variety can exclusively reveal, the documentary chronicles Biden’s first year as president, from his inauguration in 2021 to the State of the Union speech in March. Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker John Maggio, “Year One” explores the dynamics of the President’s inner circle, featuring archival news footage and insider interviews with secretary of state Antony Blinken, national security advisor Jake Sullivan, secretary of defense Lloyd Austin, CIA director William Burns and White House chief of staff Ron...
How chef Erin French found herself at The Lost Kitchen
By the time Erin French welcomes guests – 50 of them, twice a week – to her Lost Kitchen restaurant, they've been sipping and sampling for two hours already – and they haven't even gotten to what's on the menu yet. "I just wanted to pause a...
Amsterdam review – don’t try to keep up
It all starts with a murder. Or possibly two murders. One is unequivocal: a young woman is shoved into the path of oncoming traffic on a busy street in 1930s New York, just as she reveals a crucial piece of this deliberately confounding, multidimensional jigsaw puzzle of a movie. The second murder is the suspected poisoning of the woman’s father, a military hero and formerly the commanding officer of Burt, a doctor (Christian Bale, overacting wildly), and Harold (John David Washington, practically inert), a lawyer. Burt and Harold find themselves in the crosshairs of the law, accused of the woman’s death.
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Friday, October 7, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” Frank Sinatra, made his initial plunge into regularly scheduled series television as host of CBS’ variety-driven “The Frank Sinatra Show” beginning in 1950. The hour lasted two seasons…Other series premieres: “Route 66” (CBS, 1960), “Mr. Merlin” (CBS, 1981), “It Takes Two” (ABC, 1982)…A short-lived edition of “American Bandstand,“ hosted by Dick Clark, opened on ABC in 1975…”I’ll Fly Away“, the 50’s set-drama centered on a housekeeper (Regina Taylor) who works for the family of a district attorney (Sam Waterston), premiered on NBC in 1991. Despite critical raves (the title frequently mentioned in “The Quality Shows on NBC” promos at the time) and several prestigious awards including Emmys, Golden Globes and NAACP Image Awards, NBC canceled the series after two seasons. A two-hour TV movie that resolved the storylines from the second season’s conclusion aired on PBS in October 1993…The Fox News Channel was introduced in 1996…Also in 1996, animated comedy “Hey Arnold!” debuted on Nickelodeon. Across an eight-year span, there were five seasons and 100 episodes produced…Aaron Spelling-produced witches drama “Charmed” debuted on The WB in 1998. The series starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano. Rose McGowan joined the cast at the start of its fourth season, which followed Doherty’s departure. Its original run lasted eight seasons. The current rebooted version on The CW (with an entirely different cast) launched in 2018…Also in 1998 was the launch of time-travel drama “Seven Days” starring Jonathan LaPaglia. It ran for three seasons on the now-defunct netlet UPN…Police procedural “The District” starring Craig T. Nelson premiered on CBS in 2000. It was TV’s last Saturday primetime scripted series to average at least 10 million viewers per episode within a season (it last did so in the 2001-02 season). The drama ran for four seasons…Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon debuted as co-anchors of “Weekend Update” on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in 2000… teen drama “life as we know it” premiered on ABC in 2004. Former reality TV personality Kelly Osbourne had a supporting role on the show. The series produced 13 episodes but only 11 had aired before its cancellation… “Real Housewives of Atlanta“, the third installment of the “Real Housewives” docuseries franchise, debuted on Bravo in 2008. To date, it is the most-watched “Real Housewives” series, and featured notable personalities NeNe Leakes, singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Porsha Williams, former Miss USA Kenya Moore, former “The Facts of Life” star Kim Fields, former “America’s Next Top Model” winner Eva Marcille and former “Deal or No Deal” suitcase girl Claudia Jordan…Superhero drama “The Flash” starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin and Tom Cavanagh debuted on The CW in 2014. Spun-off from another successful DC Comics series “Arrow“, it delivered the second most-watched series premiere episode in the net’s history when it drew nearly 4.9 million total viewers that night. John Wesley Shipp, who was The Flash in the short-lived 1990 CBS series version, had two recurring roles in the current edition, first portraying Henry Allen, Barry Allen’s father, then as Jay Garrick, Henry’s doppelgänger from Earth-3 who serves as Barry’s mentor.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at New York Comic Con 2022
It’s a misconception that the pop culture world goes strictly through San Diego Comic-Con. Over the last two decades, New York Comic Con has emerged as one of the few conventions than can truly rival Comic-Con’s scope and attendance. And while this year’s NYCC didn’t have quite the...
WATCH: The Flashy First Teaser for American Horror Story: NYC Reveals Nothing, As Usual
The first teaser for American Horror Story: NYC is here, but it reveals almost nothing about the season ahead. Full of eerie bondage imagery, the teaser for Season 11 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series promises "the deadliest year" yet and "a season like no other". American Horror Story: NYC...
Saturday Sessions: Yola performs "Stand for Myself"
Six-time Grammy Award nominee Yola is headlining a tour for her recently released second studio album, “Stand for Myself.” For Saturday Sessions, Yola performs the album's title song. Recorded live from the historic Lincoln Theatre in Washington D.C.
dctheaterarts.org
Tom Stoppard makes an epic return to Broadway with his indelible family masterpiece ‘Leopoldstadt’ at the Longacre Theatre
Now 85, Sir Tom Stoppard, the internationally acclaimed recipient of four Tony Awards for Best Play to date (the most of any playwright in history), has returned to Broadway, for the nineteenth time, with his profoundly affecting 2020 Olivier Award-winning epic Leopoldstadt, which is sure to garner him even more well-deserved accolades in NYC. In the 1990s, the British-raised Czech native (born Tomáš Sträussler, the son of non-observant Jews) learned, when a relative he’d never met before contacted him, that all four of his grandparents died in Nazi concentration camps. Inspired by his previously unknown background, he wrote the semi-autobiographical masterwork, spanning more than fifty years across four generations of an extended Jewish family, from 1899 to 1955. He set it in Vienna and named it for the Jewish quarter there, so as not to make it just about him and his own roots, but to connect everyone to the humanity, and inhumanity, of this indelible fictionalized history.
