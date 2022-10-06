To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” Frank Sinatra, made his initial plunge into regularly scheduled series television as host of CBS’ variety-driven “The Frank Sinatra Show” beginning in 1950. The hour lasted two seasons…Other series premieres: “Route 66” (CBS, 1960), “Mr. Merlin” (CBS, 1981), “It Takes Two” (ABC, 1982)…A short-lived edition of “American Bandstand,“ hosted by Dick Clark, opened on ABC in 1975…”I’ll Fly Away“, the 50’s set-drama centered on a housekeeper (Regina Taylor) who works for the family of a district attorney (Sam Waterston), premiered on NBC in 1991. Despite critical raves (the title frequently mentioned in “The Quality Shows on NBC” promos at the time) and several prestigious awards including Emmys, Golden Globes and NAACP Image Awards, NBC canceled the series after two seasons. A two-hour TV movie that resolved the storylines from the second season’s conclusion aired on PBS in October 1993…The Fox News Channel was introduced in 1996…Also in 1996, animated comedy “Hey Arnold!” debuted on Nickelodeon. Across an eight-year span, there were five seasons and 100 episodes produced…Aaron Spelling-produced witches drama “Charmed” debuted on The WB in 1998. The series starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano. Rose McGowan joined the cast at the start of its fourth season, which followed Doherty’s departure. Its original run lasted eight seasons. The current rebooted version on The CW (with an entirely different cast) launched in 2018…Also in 1998 was the launch of time-travel drama “Seven Days” starring Jonathan LaPaglia. It ran for three seasons on the now-defunct netlet UPN…Police procedural “The District” starring Craig T. Nelson premiered on CBS in 2000. It was TV’s last Saturday primetime scripted series to average at least 10 million viewers per episode within a season (it last did so in the 2001-02 season). The drama ran for four seasons…Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon debuted as co-anchors of “Weekend Update” on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in 2000… teen drama “life as we know it” premiered on ABC in 2004. Former reality TV personality Kelly Osbourne had a supporting role on the show. The series produced 13 episodes but only 11 had aired before its cancellation… “Real Housewives of Atlanta“, the third installment of the “Real Housewives” docuseries franchise, debuted on Bravo in 2008. To date, it is the most-watched “Real Housewives” series, and featured notable personalities NeNe Leakes, singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Porsha Williams, former Miss USA Kenya Moore, former “The Facts of Life” star Kim Fields, former “America’s Next Top Model” winner Eva Marcille and former “Deal or No Deal” suitcase girl Claudia Jordan…Superhero drama “The Flash” starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin and Tom Cavanagh debuted on The CW in 2014. Spun-off from another successful DC Comics series “Arrow“, it delivered the second most-watched series premiere episode in the net’s history when it drew nearly 4.9 million total viewers that night. John Wesley Shipp, who was The Flash in the short-lived 1990 CBS series version, had two recurring roles in the current edition, first portraying Henry Allen, Barry Allen’s father, then as Jay Garrick, Henry’s doppelgänger from Earth-3 who serves as Barry’s mentor.

