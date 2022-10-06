Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
CT aims to expand eligibility for food assistance program
About 44,000 more people in Connecticut could qualify for the state's food assistance program after officials adjusted income requirements.
Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers
Governor Lamont announced on Thursday that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding to distribute bonus payments to the workers who provide care for the state’s infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers. The initiative, known as Wage Supports for Early […] The post Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CT child care workers will get $1,000 bonuses, Lamont announces
Legislators say they approved $70 million for ongoing raises for 'long-term change,' not for one-time payments to child care workers.
Food Stamps: Connecticut Expands SNAP Eligibility to Better Address Food Insecurity
A move by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to expand the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will result in an additional 44,000 residents becoming eligible for help paying their food...
NewsTimes
In Connecticut, young voters have rosier outlook on economy, crime — but will they turn out to vote?
Young voters in Connecticut have a somewhat rosier outlook on the state and their own finances headed into this fall’s elections, according to a recent survey which showed that Gov. Ned Lamont enjoys his strongest support among voters under age 40. Nearly one-quarter of younger voters surveyed in a...
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Connecticut
New Push for COVID-19 Boosters Ahead of Winter Months
This time of year is when doctors usually recommend getting a flu shot, but this year, there is also a push for people to get an updated COVID-19 booster. It comes as a newly released study found COVID-19 vaccinations have potentially saved hundreds of thousands of lives nationwide. With COVID-19...
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver is a life saver
The beauty of this program is that it really incentivizes people who want to serve their community by working in public service.
NHPR
Cannabis business left in the lurch as Connecticut regulators give second chances for licenses
After giving hope to denied cannabis companies last week, Connecticut regulators said they sent feedback on Monday that would allow applicants another chance at licensure — at least one company is left waiting as the state’s marijuana industry grows. The Connecticut Social Equity Council tasked itself with notifying...
Connecticut's homeless population increases
Following eight consecutive years of declines, the latest numbers show that Connecticut’s population increased from the period of 2021 to 2022
Connecticut NAACP launches program to help those formerly incarcerated
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut chapter of the NAACP is on a mission here in Connecticut with its One Million Jobs Campaign. "What we're trying to do is create real opportunities, meaning the NAACP, for individuals to get up, get on track, and get back engaged and getting their lives back on track," said Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP President.
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
milfordmirror.com
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons
President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Teachers walking an increasingly fraught path
Meet the Teacher night had a special resonance this year. For the first time since 2019, we could meet the teachers. There’s nothing wrong with a video conference, the technology that helped keep the world running through the worst of the pandemic. But there’s also something missing when it comes to teachers, who spend more time with your children than anyone outside the home. Getting to see the inside of the classroom and sitting in the same seat as your child for a minute are just a few of the countless small things we missed out on for two and a half years.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic
Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
norwalkplus.com
Governor Lamont directs flags to half-staff Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The nationwide recognition occurs annually during Fire Prevention Week.
Tips for navigating Connecticut's changing housing market
The housing market in Connecticut is changing once again.
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
