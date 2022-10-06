Read full article on original website
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?
BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
Former EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt reunites with soap co-stars
EastEnders fans have been treated to a special reunion selfie after three former cast members recently crossed paths in Dublin. Former soap star Adam Woodyatt, best known for playing Ian Beale in the long-running BBC soap, took to Instagram to share his delight after bumping into two fellow EastEnders veterans.
EastEnders - Kat
I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
EastEnders reveals truth about Alfie Moon's 'wedding'
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed the truth about Alfie Moon's 'wedding'. Kat Slater was stunned earlier this week when she found out Alfie was getting married again, just as she'd opened the door to spending time with him. A young woman called Megan had surprised the former couple in...
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
Jamie Lee Curtis explains why Halloween Ends will make people angry
Halloween Ends not only brings the rebooted Halloween trilogy to a close, but also marks Jamie Lee Curtis's final outing as Laurie Strode. Endings are tricky to get right, especially when it's a long-running series with a big fanbase. Back in October 2021, Curtis had said that the threequel would make people "very angry", but that might not be to do with the ending of the movie.
EE - Returning characters….why
…are they always hard up and always pleading for place to stay??? Fed up of such lazy nonsense plot!. Even the likes of Janine, Sharon, Kat & Alfie who all left as millionaires returned broke and homeless. Just once it would be nice to see a returning character come back...
Andor's Diego Luna teases major time jumps ahead
Andor star Diego Luna has revealed fans can expect to see some time skips coming up in the show. Speaking to TVLine about the series, Luna, who plays titular character Cassian Andor, explained what fans can expect to see from the first season. "We have 12 episodes to cover a...
Is it possible for a soap to have no dead wood?
Having such a large cast like ED or especially CS is part of the reason soaps have souch dead wood. A smaller cast like Neighbours seems to make it harder for characters to become pointless. The problem is that it is all subjective, one person's dead wood is an interesting...
Emmerdale - Chas - I love you
So she said it!!! horrid woman about to disrupt so many lives and hurt Aaron who gave her the choice, Al or me - she chose Al over her own son - perhaps he will die in the storm before she has time to tell everyone. Al can't possibly love...
how many would love the strictly cast 2021 back on now
Hi I love strictly for long time and this series is ok but after last night show I rather was happy to go back to watching last year series. feel 2021 was more upbeat more good dancing, more spankle etc ps i miss rose. Posts: 3,838. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
Emmerdale confirms huge Cain and Al story for 50th anniversary
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have confirmed plans for Cain Dingle's feud with Al Chapman to come to a head this month. The alpha males of the village have regularly clashed this year, but their biggest tension could be still to come. Viewers know that Al is having an affair...
Why House of the Dragon's Criston Cole blunder has gone on long enough
Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin. The actors playing...
I think Coronation Street has got worse since the decision of having Brian and Mary in every episode
It is absolutely terrible at the moment and Brian and Mary are just adding to the neverending misery. Why have a storyline involving those two when they dont add anything to show. The producers are trying to do comedy and failing and they actually think Brian and Mary are hilarious when they are about as funny as toothache.
Avenue 5 stars got in “trouble” on set during season 2 filming
Avenue 5 star Hugh Laurie has revealed he and fellow lead Josh Gad regularly got in trouble on the set of the show. Appearing alongside series creator Armando Iannucci in an interview with Collider, Laurie said he and Gad struggle to keep it together when filming, even at the most innocuous lines of dialogue.
Grey's Anatomy s19
Couldn't find a thread - Grey's Anatomy is going to be on Disney+ for the first time in the UK as it airs in the UK! New interns like a reboot. I hope this isn't the final series, Grey's Anatomy is one of my favourite medical drama and it will be sad if this is the final series.
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 has a new home in the UK
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will premiere on both Prime Video and Channel 4 in the UK at the same time for the first time ever. The latest season of Hulu’s Emmy-winning drama will arrive on both networks simultaneously later this month. It comes following Amazon's acquisition of studio giant MGM earlier this year.
EE: Jay in his boxers
Years I’ve been waiting for shirtless Jay & tonight not only did we get shirtless Jay but also in his tight boxers as well. Can we see Vinny, Zack, Ben, Finlay, Jack, Callum, Martin, Freddie, Martin & Ravi in just their boxers?. It’s one thing making love with the...
The Midnight Club season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
The Midnight Club season-one spoilers follow. Note: this story discusses themes including terminal illness. Here's everything we know about The Midnight Club season two. A ten-part series that follows the end of life for a group of terminally ill teenagers does not sound like the recipe for a binge-worthy show but here we all are, jonesing for more.
