Andre Iguodala tweets after report of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at practice

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced of an altercation between a pair of Golden State Warriors teammates at practice.

According to The Athletic, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met face-to-face in a “heated exchange” that led to a physical altercation between the players. Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole leading to the two needing to be separated before practice quickly came to a close, per The Athletic.

Following reports of the altercation, a member of the Warriors took to Twitter in response. Andre Iguodala defended Poole and his character. The veteran also quickly tweeted about “family business” with Green.

Via @andre on Twitter:

Iguodala has played alongside Green for seven seasons, winning four NBA championships. During the Warriors’ run to a title in 2022, the 2021-22 campaign was the first time Iguodala and Poole were teammates.

After the altercation on Wednesday night, Green was reportedly “apologetic” after practice, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

As of Thursday morning, the Warriors have yet to issue discipline to Green or Poole.

The Warriors have three preseason games and the remainder of training camp before starting the upcoming season on Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers on ring night at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

