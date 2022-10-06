For those of you who thrive on binge watching Jason and his antics on Friday the 13th, or can recite dialogue from every movie involving Michael Myers (who was not a big talker), or just happen to think that Alice Cooper is a misunderstood sentimentalist, then you could do worse than visit the Adams Family Haunted Woods, located, appropriately enough, in the woods at 19698 Barnett Road, a couple of miles northwest of Broadway.

UNION COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO