UCF unveiled its highly anticipated "Mission VI" uniforms Tuesday night, boldly going where no college football team's style has gone before — the "vast void of deep space." That's the inspiration for the color and the "Into the Darkness" theme. Canaveral blue numbers, which show the transit method for detecting an exoplanet, and the words "SPACEU" contrast the black jerseys. The Knights (4-1) — informally known as the Citronauts this week — will wear these threads at 7 p.m. Thursday against...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO