There's New Optimism the $300 Monthly Child Tax Credit Checks Can Be Renewed — But the Relief May Look Different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
New Cars Are Finally Back in Stock — But Americans Might Not Be Able to Afford Them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and More
Here are the companies that are making headlines before the bell:. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – AMD slid 5.3% in the premarket after cutting its sales forecast. The chipmaker said it is being hit by a larger than expected slump in the personal computer market. Levi Strauss (LEVI) –...
Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Are Showing Relative Stability
The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
These beaten-down EV stocks have been aggressively bought by select billionaire money managers.
