Second City to open first NYC location in Brooklyn come 2023
After 63 years of making Chicago laugh, this midwestern sketch and improv institution is setting up shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Second City, whose Chicago mainstage counts Alan Arkin and the late Gilda Radner as alums, is expanding to New York for the first time with an 11,900-square-foot entertainment complex featuring a theater, seven classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar. It’s set to open next summer, though the address is yet to be announced.
The iconic Garment District button and needle is getting a redesign
The massive button and needle sculpture that welcomes tourists and locals alike to the Garment District is getting a makeover. The existing kiosk structure, which served as an industry information center for over a decade, was designed by James Biber (then of Pentagram Architects) and built in the 1970s at Seventh Avenue plaza of 1411 Broadway. Then in 1993, it was renovated with the addition of the now iconic rooftop button and needle sculpture and used by the Garment District Alliance (GDA) as a neighborhood resource center.
Ridgewood is one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world
Three years after we named Astoria, Queens as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, we’ve returned to Queens to crown Ridgewood as the fourth coolest neighborhood on the globe for 2022. The designation is part of our annual Time Out Index survey, in which more than 20,000...
