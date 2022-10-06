The massive button and needle sculpture that welcomes tourists and locals alike to the Garment District is getting a makeover. The existing kiosk structure, which served as an industry information center for over a decade, was designed by James Biber (then of Pentagram Architects) and built in the 1970s at Seventh Avenue plaza of 1411 Broadway. Then in 1993, it was renovated with the addition of the now iconic rooftop button and needle sculpture and used by the Garment District Alliance (GDA) as a neighborhood resource center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO