Read full article on original website
Related
Castellanos' bat, glove help Phillies top Braves 7-6 in NLDS
ATLANTA — (AP) — Nick Castellanos had already carried quite a load with his bat. When the Philadelphia Phillies needed his glove in the ninth inning, he didn't let them down. Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the...
Defending champion Braves not themselves in Game 1 NLDS loss
Dansby Swanson, Max Fried and the rest of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves had an uncharacteristic day in their NL Division Series opener
76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on guard Tyrese Maxey to help lead them in a championship push
Comments / 0