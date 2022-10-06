ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm Dying Laughing At All These Bosses Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Complete And Total Oblivion

By Dave Stopera
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsJdz_0iOrduNn00

1. The raise roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1WQz_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

2. The save the date roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlFiF_0iOrduNn00
Twitter: @wifiboyfriend

3. The 25 years roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jU5bM_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

4. The sarcastic roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBY7d_0iOrduNn00
Twitter: @seveerena

5. The meme roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGV9V_0iOrduNn00
Twitter: @writerreb

6. The timeliness roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EOcV_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

7. The CEO roast::

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrK2A_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

8. The doctor's note roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4BDb_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

9. The movie theater roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1FEk_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

10. The probation roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zqLZ_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

11. The covering roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PVun_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

12. The 4 p.m. roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxYl1_0iOrduNn00
Twitter: @knownaswill

13. The midnight roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wPR6_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

14. The figure it out roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RE2SQ_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

15. The diaper roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1P3j_0iOrduNn00
charming-tothelast.tumblr.com

16. The mail me a check roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3hpa_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

17. The emergency roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xM9z_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

18. The freelance roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msCvi_0iOrduNn00
Twitter: @birdrespecter

19. The holiday roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Y3JK_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

20. The discipline roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Jtpn_0iOrduNn00
reddit.com

21. And the bartending roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRpXa_0iOrduNn00

Sheesh.

reddit.com

