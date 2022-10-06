ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Red Carpet Looks That Prove Donald Glover Has One Of The Best Wardrobes Around

By Michele Bird
 4 days ago

Allow me to introduce you to Donald Glover .

Rich Fury / Getty Images for SXSW

You might remember him from a show called Atlanta .

Guy D'Alema / © FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or from his run on Community .

Colleen Hayes / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Not to mention, he also slays on stage as Childish Gambino .

Burak Cingi / Redferns

However you may know him, Donald has a killer sense of style and always brings his best looks to the red carpet. Here's a look back at his most notable #OOTDs over the years:

1. To start, there's his pastel look that should be worn in any and every season:

JC Olivera / Getty Images

2. That time he looked regal as hell in this floral jacket:

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for LACMA

3. Silk needs to be a staple in his closet:

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for BAFTA LA

4. Looking absolutely perfect in plaid:

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

5. What color can't this man pull off?

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

6. All smiles when you've got a red carpet fit like this:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

7. Bow ties, powder blue tuxes and daisy boutonnieres were made for Donald:

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

8. Dapper is the only way to describe this Grammys ensemble:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NARAS

9. Channeling those Lando Calrissian ~vibes~ on and off the screen:

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

10. Serving up major style with this funky fun print and bright orange color palette:

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

11. Velvet all day, every day:

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

12. Keeping it casual with a low-key sweater:

Rebecca Sapp / WireImage

13. Because you can never go wrong with monochrome:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

14. Straight off the runway or a black tie affair? Because this sleek outfit would blend in at either event:

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS

15. He takes effortlessly cool to the next level with this one:

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

16. It's hard to look away from this smoldering stare:

Prince Williams / WireImage

17. And finally, this red carpet snapshot that was just too good to pass up:

Phillip Faraone / WireImage

What's your favorite Donald Glover red carpet look? Share your pick in the comments!

