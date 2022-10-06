"Great British Bake Off" Did A "Mexican Week" Episode, And Fans Are Frustrated With How It Was Handled

Related
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love
Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
Meghan Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't release a statement confirming their relationship, according to a new book
Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince Harry an ultimatum during their courtship. Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship, according to "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low. A source told Low that Harry was "freaking out" about the...
'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral
Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
My nan told me a trick on how to get too-tight jeans to fit every time and I was stunned at how well it worked
IF your jeans are too tight, try showering in your jeans to get them to fit you every time, this woman's nan advised. Instead of reaching for the scissors, which will lead to a big mess, head into the shower with your jeans. One woman on TikTok shared her clever...
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
British tabloids will leave Meghan Markle alone when Prince William's kids get older, royal expert says
Meghan Markle has been a fixture of the British tabloids since she began dating Prince Harry. Royal expert Kristen Meinzer says the press will forget Meghan once Prince William's kids are older. The British press left Prince Harry and Prince William alone until they entered their teens and 20s. From...
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Real Housewives of Nigeria?! Porsha Proudly Announces She’s 44% Nigerian & Black Twitter Goes Into A Familial Frenzy
Like many African-Americans who want to discover their lineage, Porsha Williams decided to take an ancestry test and she’s happily sharing her results with the world. Porsha celebrated Nigeria’s Independence Day with a post on Instagram while posing alongside her
Prince William and Kate Middleton Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “Acknowledge the Pain They’ve Caused”
A royal insider has offered up the solution to fixing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the rest of the royal family—or a first step for it, anyway. According to The Sun, the big moment that cemented the Sussexes’ royal feud was the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly felt “crossed a line.” And before Will and Kate can start the process of healing their relationship with Harry and Meghan, they think “someone should acknowledge the motives behind” the interview, a royal source explained.
I'm a wedding planner. Here are 9 trends that'll be taking over in 2023.
From colorful decorations to thoughtful touches like disposable cameras, here are the ceremony and bridal trends we can expect to see next year.
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
'Don't Want To Hear Anything From Him': Billionaire Papa John's Pizza Founder Faces Backlash After Revealing He Lost 'A Home' In Deadly Hurricane Ian
The founder of Papa John's Pizza is coming under fire for what some have labeled as "insensitive" remarks about Hurricane Ian, RadarOnline.com has learned.John Schnatter spoke with OAN on Tuesday after his property in Naples appeared to be submerged underwater from the Category 4 storm's excessive rainfall and flooding.The interviewer informed viewers that Schnatter was speaking with them from one of his other homes in Park City, Utah. "That gives you a little bit of perspective, the pictures, on how devastating this storm is. I'm not really worried about myself because I have the resources and the team and institutional...
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
