Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Christopher Schwarzenegger's incredible slimdown, plus see more celebs' before-and-after weight loss photos
Slide 1 of 157: Celebrities have inspired a lot of people with their weight loss journeys. Check out these before-and-after photos of famous people who've lost significant amounts of weight over the years, starting with this political family scion... Christopher Schwarzenegger -- the youngest son of movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist-author (and Kennedy family member) Maria Shriver -- is seen here in Los Angeles in August 2018. Keep reading to see his transformation three years later... and again four years later as he stepped out with his dad and brother in Germany looking slimmer than ever...Then keep reading to see dozens more celebrity before-and-after weight loss pics...
Harper's Bazaar
Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask Is on Sale Right Now at Amazon
As seen in her Go to Bed With Me video, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney swears by a number of tried-and-true beauty products, but Laneige's buzzy Lip Sleeping Mask is one holy-grail favorite she's relied on since college for supremely supple lips. "Once I got to college, I started realizing that...
Harper's Bazaar
Why Fall Is the Best Time to Start a New Routine
How many times have you said that to yourself after bingeing on Netflix or a bag of chips, or after losing yourself to social media or online shopping for more hours than you’d like to admit? For me, it’s a mantra of regret that typically comes as I spoon the last bite of ice cream into my mouth.
Harper's Bazaar
The New Skincare Ingredient All-Stars
Shrewder consumer shopping is one of the biggest trends in skincare this year, says New York dermatologist Shereene Idriss. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 95 percent of U.S. women say they check out what’s in their skincare before buying it. As a result of this growing interest, “brands have begun stepping up and including actives that have real data behind them and are performance driven,” says cosmetic chemist and BeautyStat founder Ron Robinson. Among the most popular in 2022 are these seven highly effective additives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get fit fast with this CrossFit-style dumbbell full-body home workout
This 20-minute workout can help you grow muscles at home without heavy weights
Yahoo!
14 tried-and-true travel hacks from world travelers — plus, their packing essentials
If practice makes perfect, then I should be pretty on point when it comes to traveling: I've visited 29 countries and counting. But I know plenty of globetrotters who've far surpassed that number, and all of us have picked up clever travel hacks along the way. From accruing credit card points to packing wisely to getting quality shuteye anywhere, we've been there, learned that.
msn.com
These are the highest-calorie foods
Slide 1 of 51: A calorie is a unit used in nutrition to measure the amount of energy supplied by your diet. Weight loss occurs when you burn more calories than you eat. Inversely, eating too many calories leads to weight gain. That said, everyone’s caloric needs are different. They vary according to gender, age, weight, and fitness level. For example, a young child needs fewer calories than an adult, and an athlete needs more calories than someone with a sedentary lifestyle.But calorie counts are not the only thing to consider when thinking about diet. To determine if a food is good for you, it’s important to consider its global nutritional value. Below are the highest-calorie foods in our grocery stores.
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA3' Deals & Steals on fall fashion accessories
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on fall fashion accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as RainCaper, Jambu & Co. and more. The deals start at just $7.99 and are up to 74% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Hair Oil With Over 18,000 Positive Ratings Grows Back ‘Super Silky’ Locks Within a Week — It's $8 Ahead of October Prime Day
Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 18,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted at just $8 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and is just one of the many marked-down hair care products you’ll want to snag in anticipation of the huge sale event happening on October 11 and 12. The Wild Growth hair...
Harper's Bazaar
Gigi Hadid Masterfully Color-Blocks in Mint Green and Earthy Brown
The onslaught of colder weather may bring to mind muted and dark colors, but Gigi Hadid isn't letting that limit her fall wardrobe. Yesterday, the supermodel was photographed out and about in New York City while wearing an outfit that seamlessly blended autumnal color palettes with an unexpectedly vibrant hue.
I’m a fashion pro – my favorite leggings make me look so snatched but they cost $224
LEGGINGS have been a closet staple for fashion lovers of all shapes, sizes, and budgets. One fashionista found the perfect pair, but they come with a hefty price tag. Imaan is a digital content creator who shares videos on a number of topics including her favorite fashion pieces, advice for those with curly hair, and even international travel vlogs.
Elite Daily
A Makeup Artist's Guide To Tightlining
Luna says the first rule of tightlining is to make sure your pencil tip is sharpened bluntly. While this is important when using eyeliner in general, it's especially helpful when tightlining because the space you're lining is so narrow. When you're ready to start lining, Luna says to "try to hold the top lash line gently with your available hand while lining with your other hand to ensure a smooth and precise application," and adds that you'll want to do the same when lining the lower lash line, too. If tightlining is just one part of a bolder smoky eye, Luna suggests using an eyeliner brush to soften and blend your liner.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eight Ways to Lose Belly Fat
Many people find that, as they get older, their midsection expands in size. This extra weight is often called a “spare tire” or a “muffin top,” and it can be frustrating to deal with, especially if you find that your waistband increasingly becomes tighter over time. Even if you’re not overly concerned about how the extra weight looks, it’s important to know that a larger waistline is linked with a higher risk of health issues, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, some types of cancer, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Plus, you may be more likely to have sleep apnea and joint pain, thanks to the excess weight.
Comments / 0