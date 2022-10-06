Satellite launch marks SpaceX's third liftoff in 2 days

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch two communication satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday in its third liftoff in two days.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday. On board are two Galaxy communications satellites for Intelsat. This will be the third launch in two days from Florida's Space Coast. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

The 7 p.m. blastoff is slated to deliver the Galaxy 33 and 34 satellites into geosynchronous orbit, where they will help the telecommunications company Intelsat maintain service in North America.

The planned launch follows two others on Wednesday: the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites in the evening and NASA's Crew 5 mission, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station, in the afternoon.

The Crew 5 mission sent an international crew of two American astronauts, one Japanese astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut into orbit aboard the Crew Endurance Dragon spacecraft. The capsule is set to dock with the International Space Station at 4:57 p.m. EDT Thursday.

The Falcon 9's first stage rockets from both of Wednesday's launches were able to successfully land on drone ships in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will be streaming the Falcon 9 launch and NASA will be streaming the arrival of the Crew 5 mission to the ISS.

