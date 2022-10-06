ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Satellite launch marks SpaceX's third liftoff in 2 days

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch two communication satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday in its third liftoff in two days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeIn6_0iOrUIxO00
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday. On board are two Galaxy communications satellites for Intelsat. This will be the third launch in two days from Florida's Space Coast. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

The 7 p.m. blastoff is slated to deliver the Galaxy 33 and 34 satellites into geosynchronous orbit, where they will help the telecommunications company Intelsat maintain service in North America.

The planned launch follows two others on Wednesday: the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites in the evening and NASA's Crew 5 mission, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station, in the afternoon.

The Crew 5 mission sent an international crew of two American astronauts, one Japanese astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut into orbit aboard the Crew Endurance Dragon spacecraft. The capsule is set to dock with the International Space Station at 4:57 p.m. EDT Thursday.

The Falcon 9's first stage rockets from both of Wednesday's launches were able to successfully land on drone ships in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will be streaming the Falcon 9 launch and NASA will be streaming the arrival of the Crew 5 mission to the ISS.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Intelsat#Falcon#Starlink#American#Japanese#Russian#Upi Com
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
Outdoor Life

Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base

A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
FORT STEWART, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy