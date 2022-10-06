Read full article on original website
Epicurious
The No-Fail Way To Sear Any Meat Perfectly
Professional chef and culinary instructor Frank Proto returns with another Epicurious 101 class, this time teaching you his foolproof method for searing any meat to succulent perfection. I'm Frank Proto. I'm a professional chef and culinary instructor,. and today I'm gonna show you how to sear. I'll go over how...
Epicurious
Corn Mint Raita
Raita is a savory, mildly spiced yogurt vegetable or fruit salad. Eaten in small portions alongside a meal to cool off the heat of chiles or spices, raitas also work as palate cleansers. I prefer this light corn raita with chicken or seafood dishes. This recipe was excerpted from ‘Masala’...
Epicurious
Pindi Chana
Pindi chana is named after the town where it originated—Rawalpindi in Pakistan—in the days before the India-Pakistan partition. It’s easy to cook and, unusually, does not contain any onion or garlic. This recipe was excerpted from ‘Tarkari’ by Rohit Ghai. Buy the full book on Amazon....
