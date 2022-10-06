The spotlight has been clearly on Erling Haaland as he continues a brilliant start to his career at Manchester City, scoring goals for fun and breaking records while at it. And while his fellow new signings at the club Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips are yet to make any imprint on the team, Akanji is already making a name for himself at the Etihad Stadium.

