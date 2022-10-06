ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Ronaldo scores 700th club goal of decorated career

Another day, another milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star scored the 700th club goal of his career on Sunday, coming off the bench to record his first Premier League tally of the 2022-23 season in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Everton. (Available to view in U.S. only) (Available to...
Manuel Akanji Earns Comparison to Manchester City Legend

The spotlight has been clearly on Erling Haaland as he continues a brilliant start to his career at Manchester City, scoring goals for fun and breaking records while at it. And while his fellow new signings at the club Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips are yet to make any imprint on the team, Akanji is already making a name for himself at the Etihad Stadium.
Saka’s penalty keeps Arsenal top in 3-2 win over Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka has come a long way since missing that decisive penalty in the shootout at the European Championship final. More than a year later — and with his most important spot kick since — Saka stepped up and coolly converted his effort to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Liverpool and keep the Gunners at the summit of the Premier League.
Palace rally to beat Leeds after Aaronson showcases skills

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace came from a goal down in the Premier League to win 2-1 at home to Leeds, which went ahead Sunday after Brenden Aaronson showcased the dribbling skills that are making him an exciting addition to the U.S. team for the upcoming World Cup. Aaronson...
Euro 2024 qualifying draw: England paired with Italy, France gets Dutch

The potential paths to Euro 2024 have been determined following Sunday's qualification draw in Frankfurt. Italy and England - finalists in the European Championship held in 2021 - were pitted against one another in Group C. Italy will also face North Macedonia, the team that ended the Azzurri's chances of reaching the 2022 World Cup.
Eurovision: Liverpool will put on best party ever, mayor says

Liverpool's mayor has promised the city will put on the "best party ever" for Eurovision after being chosen as the hosts for the 2023 song contest. The city won a competition to hold the event after it was decided the 2022 winners Ukraine was unable to host. Liverpool Mayor Joanne...
