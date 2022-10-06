Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Rafa Nadal could still topple Carlos Alcaraz and take season-ending World No.1
Rafael Nadal and family are celebrating the birth of their first child, a boy named Rafael, after his tennis great dad. The news comes as great joy and relief for the 22-Grand Slam champion and his wife Maria after reports of a difficult pregnancy. And the Nadals could be set...
World-Track and Field (blog)
Ruth Chepngetich just missed breaking world record at Chicago Marathon 2022
NOTE: This story was written remotely –Ed. — CHICAGO (09-Oct) — Blasting away from the starting line in Grant Park with opening miles of 4:47 and 4:56, Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich tried to smash Brigid Kosgei’s World Athletics marathon record of 2:14:04 this morning’s 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon.
Gianni Vermeersch wins men's Gravel World Championships
The Belgian earns his first ever rainbow stripes
ESPN
Taylor Fritz downs Frances Tiafoe to win Japan Open
Taylor Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.
Bobsleigh-No slowing down for American Meyers Taylor after dazzling Olympics
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United States' most decorated bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor said she hopes to return to competition next year after a dazzling Beijing Games that many thought would be her swansong.
ATP roundup: Corentin Moutet storms back to win match in Florence
Corentin Moutet of France saved two match points before rallying for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Italian qualifier Flavio
ESPN
GB relay sprinter CJ Ujah banned for 22 months for doping violation but cleared of intentional cheating
British sprinter CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months for a doping violation at last year's Tokyo Olympics but cleared of intentionally taking banned substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Ujah had been provisionally suspended after Ostarine and S-23 -- substances prohibited by world anti-doping organisation...
BBC
Philemon Kacheran Lokedi becomes latest Kenyan be banned for a doping offence
Kenyan marathon runner Philemon Kacheran Lokedi has been handed a three-year ban after being found to have used a prohibited substance. The 30-year-old returned a positive result for "testosterone of exogenous origin" in an out-of-competition test in April. Kacheran was withdrawn from the Kenyan team before the Commonwealth Games in...
