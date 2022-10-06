ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTE: This story was written remotely –Ed. — CHICAGO (09-Oct) — Blasting away from the starting line in Grant Park with opening miles of 4:47 and 4:56, Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich tried to smash Brigid Kosgei’s World Athletics marathon record of 2:14:04 this morning’s 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon.
Taylor Fritz downs Frances Tiafoe to win Japan Open

Tennis-Fritz wins all-American showdown to clinch Japan Open title

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Taylor Fritz beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3) 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.
Philemon Kacheran Lokedi becomes latest Kenyan be banned for a doping offence

Kenyan marathon runner Philemon Kacheran Lokedi has been handed a three-year ban after being found to have used a prohibited substance. The 30-year-old returned a positive result for "testosterone of exogenous origin" in an out-of-competition test in April. Kacheran was withdrawn from the Kenyan team before the Commonwealth Games in...
