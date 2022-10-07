ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Buccaneers host Falcons, looking to end 2-game home skid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmqAm_0iOrJVIM00

ATLANTA (2-2) at TAMPA BAY (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BETTING LINE: Buccaneers by 9½, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 4-0, Buccaneers 2-2.

SERIES RECORD: Buccaneers lead 29-28.

LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Falcons 30-17, Dec. 5, 2021, at Atlanta.

LAST WEEK: Falcons beat Browns 23-20; Buccaneers lost to Chiefs 41-31.

FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (4), PASS (29), SCORING (8).

FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (25), SCORING (T25).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (31), PASS (11), SCORING (16).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (12), PASS (14), SCORING (T5).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Falcons minus-1; Buccaneers plus-3

FALCONS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Marcus Mariota returns to the stadium where he made his NFL debut as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, throwing for four touchdowns without an interception for the Tennessee Titans. The eighth-year pro has thrown for 779 yards, three TDs and four interceptions through four games in his first season with the Falcons.

BUCCANEERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Tom Brady is 10-0 lifetime against the Falcons, including a come-from-behind Super Bowl win while he was with the New England Patriots. He’s 4-0 vs. Atlanta since joining the Buccaneers in 2020, and the Bucs have scored at 30 points in all four victories.

KEY MATCHUP: Falcons run game vs. Bucs defense looking to rebound after allowing 189 yards rushing during last week’s 10-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. No team has been better at stopping the run over the past three-plus seasons.

KEY INJURIES: The Falcons will be without RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), who was placed on injured reserve this week. ... TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) was ruled out for the game Friday. ... CB Isaiah Oliver (knee) has been designated for return from IR and the Falcons have a 21-day window to determine if he’ll be activated. ... QB Tom Brady began the week of Tampa Bay’s injury report with a sore throwing shoulder, but fully practiced Thursday and Friday. ... TE Cameron Brate (concussion), S Logan Ryan (foot) and DT Akiem Hicks (foot) were ruled out. ... WR Julio Jones (knee) was questionable. ... LT Donovan Smith (elbow) and WRs Chris Godwin (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) were all limited in practice all week. The Bucs may wait until game day to determine their status.

SERIES NOTES: The Bucs have won the past four meetings between the NFC South rivals, They have scored more than 40 points in the past two in Tampa.

STATS AND STUFF: The Falcons are fourth in the NFL in rushing, averaging 168 yards per game. Losing Patterson, who had his third rushing TD of the season during last week’s win over Cleveland, will hurt but rookie Tyler Allgeier and practice squad activation Caleb Huntley are coming off strong performances against the Browns. Allgeier, a fifth-round draft pick, rushed for 84 yards on 10 carries last week. Huntley averaged 5.6 yards per carry on 10 attempts and scored his first career touchdown. ... Falcons WR Drake London ranks third among NFL rookies with 231 receiving yards. The first-round draft pick is fourth in catches with 18. ... Brady has thrown for 3,341 yards and 28 TDs vs. four interceptions in 10 games against the Falcons, including postseason. He had 644 yards passing with nine TDs vs. one interception in two games last year. ... Former Falcons WR Julio Jones returned to Tampa Bay’s lineup after missing two game because of an injury. He spent 10 seasons with Atlanta, departing in 2021 as the franchise’s career leader in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896). He’s second on the club’s career TD receptions list with 60. ... Bucs WR Mike Evans returned from a one-game suspension last week and had eight catches for 103 yards and two TDs.

FANTASY TIP: Bucs WR Chris Godwin had 15 receptions for 143 yards the previous time he faced Atlanta. In his past seven games against the Falcons, he’s averaged 104 yards per game with nine TDs.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jags' Lawrence fails to respond from worst game, worst pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. He’s starting to look like another first-round mistake by the Jaguars. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to AFC South rival Houston. The former Clemson star and the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft showed little resilience after last week’s game or the worst interception of his young career. “This one stings, and everybody feels it in there as you should,” Lawrence said. “It’s a division game. It’s a game where we feel confident and thought we had a good plan. We just didn’t execute it, and we’ve got to do better.” It starts with Lawrence. He completed 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions against the Texans (1-3-1), who won their ninth straight in the series. His most troubling pass came on the opening drive of the second half.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games. Defensive backs coach Steve Wilks, who previously served as a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, will be the interim head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

No quick fixes for Steelers, Tomlin during nightmarish start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For nearly two decades the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed immune to the realities of the NFL. Seasons came, seasons went. And the Steelers stayed relevant. In the mix. A factor even as the fortunes of their AFC North rivals — Baltimore chief among them — and the vast majority of the rest of the league rose and fell and rose again, just the way it’s supposed to work under the salary cap. During coach Mike Tomlin’s first 15 years on the job, Pittsburgh played exactly one game in which it was eliminated from playoff contention. One. One out of 241. One.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Chiefs had just scored to trim their deficit to 17-7 when Jones stripped Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from behind just before halftime. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on Carr while also coming up with the ball — replays showed it was clearly loose and that Jones cleanly recovered — but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer. The play happened with less than two minutes to go and was not reviewed. Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed off the sideline to argue with every official within earshot. And after the teams traded field goals, leaving the Raiders ahead 20-10 at halftime, Reid cornered Cheffers again as they headed to the locker room.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy