Nets vs. Heat: How to watch Thursday's NBA preseason game

The Brooklyn Nets return to the court for a nationally televised preseason tilt against an Eastern Conference contender on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Kevin Durant and the Nets will host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center.

It’s unclear if Kyrie Irving will be in the lineup for the Nets, as coach Steve Nash announced on Wednesday that Irving has just welcomed a newborn baby.

The Heat will be without guard Tyler Herro, who is being held out as a precaution after taking a hit to the knee in Miami’s first preseason game.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Thursday’s game:

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, October 6

Thursday, October 6 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

Miami Heat

F Caleb Martin

F Bam Adebayo

C Omer Yurtseven

TBD

G Kyle Lowry

Brooklyn Nets