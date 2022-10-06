ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle While Changing Tire on I-805

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A 31-year-old man died Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to change a tire on his car on Interstate 805.

Just after 3 a.m., the victim stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder and partially in the slow lane of the southbound 805, north of Adams Avenue near Normal Heights, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was standing next to his vehicle when a white Toyota Camry, driven by a 22-year-old San Diego resident, struck him, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.

That Camry driver stopped immediately. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Matias said.

Matias said alcohol or drug impairment is not considered to be a factor in the crash. The CHP did not identify the victim or Camry driver.

The incident forced lane closures on the freeway for about two hours.

– City News Service

Updated 4:35 p.m. Oct. 6, 2022

