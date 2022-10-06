Read full article on original website
Lakeland’s special teams key to 21-10 homecoming win over South Lyon East, with VIDEO interview
Lakeland’s special teams were the difference on Friday night as the punt team blocked two punts that produced two touchdowns in the first quarter to key a 21-10 win on homecoming over South Lyon East. Senior Braxton Godin broke through on the fourth play of the game to block...
Young cancer patient from White Lake enjoys surprise parade
Three-year-old Archer Bradshaw of White Lake, who is fighting cancer, enjoyed a surprise parade on Tuesday, October 4. White Lake Township fire trucks as well as patrol cars from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (including the SWAT team vehicle) and White Lake Township paraded by his house with sirens blaring.
