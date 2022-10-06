ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Renters Face 5th Most Expensive Market in U.S., But Has Slowdown Begun?

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0Mhc_0iOrFFqU00
A rental sign outside a North Park apartment complex. Photo credit: Staff photo

San Diego ranked as the fifth most expensive rental market in the nation in September, though there are signs the rapid rise in costs is slowing, according to housing analysts.

Zumper.com, an online apartment search service, placed the median prices of one and two bedrooms in San Diego at $2,620 and $3,420, respectively.

Overall, Zumper estimates that the price of two bedrooms in the area is up 26.2% since the same time last year.

Both Zumper, and another analysis, by ApartmentList.com, however, noted the first signs of slowing in the meteoric recent rise in costs for renters.

ApartmentList placed the month-to-month drop in rent in San Diego at 0.2% in September. Year-over-year rent growth in San Diego stands at 10.5%, compared to 18.7% at this time last year.

Zumper noted that half of the 100 cities they track showed month-to-month decreases, “a signal that prices are slowly beginning to moderate.”

ApartmentList cited a drop in 69 markets, but added that “a modest decline in rents at this time of year is consistent with the normal seasonal trend that we typically see in our rent index.”

In the ApartmentList local analysis, the highest rents for two-bedroom apartments in the region are in Carlsbad, at $2,900, Oceanside, at $2,630, San Diego, at $2,600 and La Mesa at $2,500.

Meanwhile, six of the most expensive rental markets in the country are in California, according to Zumper, with San Francisco trailing New York City as the most expensive in the country.

San Jose comes in at No. 4, ahead of San Diego, while Los Angeles, Oakland and Santa Ana all hold a place in the top 10.

The report cites a number of factors, such as recession worries and rising interest rates forcing potential buyers out of home purchases, as reasons for the tight rental market. Nationally, median one-bedroom rent reached a new high of $1,503, Zumper said, with two-bedroom rent at $1,845, also an all-time high.

“The rental market has been very supply constrained for the past five quarters, but there has been a significant shift back towards equilibrium in the past quarter,” explains Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades. “Occupancy rates and the pace of rent increases are now falling in many major metros as renter demand softens and fear of recession kicks in, with many renters deciding to stay put or trade down on the most expensive options.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.

SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
City
Oakland, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
City
Santa Ana, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
CalMatters

What San Diego says about California

“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Business Journal

$153M Shore House Debuts at Hotel del Coronado

Boasting a shimmering zero edge swimming pool that is just steps from a sandy beach, the Hotel del Coronado has opened the $153 million Shore House. The new 75-suite Shore House is a separate hotel connected to the main Hotel del Coronado. Each suite is owned by a private investor...
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Renters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#San Diego Renters Face#Zumper Com#La Mesa
homestratosphere.com

Sandra Bullock 91-Acre San Diego Compound (Listed for $6 Million)

Named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2010, actress Sandra Bullock has starred in numerous movie blockbusters, including comedies, dramas and action thrillers. Dubbed “America’s sweetheart,” the versatile brunette has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and took home the Oscar for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's Little Italy Offends Some With Christopher Columbus Tribute

San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood has offended some with a banner in support of Christopher Columbus Day, a national holiday many have replaced with Indigenous Peoples Day due to the controversial history of the Italian explorer. For the last week or so, a banner has hung over India Street in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!

Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy