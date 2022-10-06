ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sheriff’s Department: Inmate Dies After Being Assaulted

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLgnN_0iOrF7rv00
George Bailey Detention Facility. Photo Credit: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday.

Just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, “deputies observed several incarcerated persons fighting in a housing module,” Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said. Once the men were separated, deputies found Raymond Vogelman, 52, of San Diego near his assigned bunk with injuries requiring emergency medical treatment.

Deputies and jail medical staff rendered aid to Vogelman until paramedics could transport him to a hospital, where he died.

On March 3, San Diego police arrested Vogelman and booked him into the San Diego Central Jail on two counts of burglary and committing a felony while on bail, Steffen said. Vogelman was moved to the George Bailey Detention Facility on Sept. 1.

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, according to Steffen. The county Medical Examiner*s Office will perform an autopsy, while the county Citizens’ Law Enforcement has been notified about Vogelman’s death.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Man Dies After Being Detained by SDPD in City Heights: Police

An investigation is underway after a man died after being detained by the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) on Sunday, according to the department. The death occurred after officers were called around 10 p.m. to respond to a report of a man vandalizing a home and cars in City Heights. Authorities arrived at the 3100 block of 39th Street and saw several family members holding one man down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sandiegocountynews.com

Fight between inmates leaves one man dead at George Bailey Detention Facility

San Diego, CA–Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were notified on October 5 that an individual in the custody of their department at George Bailey Detention Facility had died after being assaulted by other incarcerated individuals, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department identified the injured man as 52-year-old Raymond Vogelman of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Homicide Unit#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
onscene.tv

Driver Resists Arrest After Crash Into Traffic Light | San Diego

10.07.2022 | 11:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – A man driving a Toyota Yaris was traveling Westbound on Home Ave approaching the intersection of Federal Blvd and Ash St. when for unknown reasons, he went up the sidewalk and crashed into a utility box and also brought down a Traffic light. The driver continued onto the on-ramp of the Westbound SR-94 freeway before pulling over. A San Diego Police officer made contact with the driver and a struggle ensued after the male driver became uncompliant with the officer. The SDPD officer put out a “Cover Now” call which means the officer needs help. Additional officers arrived and were able to detain the suspect. The crash caused significant damage to the traffic light and utility box causing a power outage to the traffic signals. The driver was tested and arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death After Victim’s Body Found in Fire

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona

RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person...
RAMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department

Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy