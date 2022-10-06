Read full article on original website
Related
European airline Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags on checked luggage and calls devices 'dangerous'
Lufthansa says it's banning AirTags from luggage because their Bluetooth transmission function is 'classified as dangerous' and needs to be turned off during flights.
Venezuela expands search for the missing after deadly slide
Rescue workers in Venezuela are clearing rocks and mud from the streets of a north-central city that was hit by a massive landslide three days earlier
Comments / 0