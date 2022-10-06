Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
What is Christmas Pudding? Everything to Know About the Famed 'Christmas Carol' Classic
Christmas pudding is a traditional dessert that is a combination of dried fruits, nuts, eggs or molasses, spices, flour and butter. Steaming the Christmas pudding is generally the cooking method used and then it's served with some kind of topping like a decadent hard sauce. It is an old-fashioned favorite for Christmas dessert, also known as plum pudding or figgy pudding.
