Christmas pudding is a traditional dessert that is a combination of dried fruits, nuts, eggs or molasses, spices, flour and butter. Steaming the Christmas pudding is generally the cooking method used and then it's served with some kind of topping like a decadent hard sauce. It is an old-fashioned favorite for Christmas dessert, also known as plum pudding or figgy pudding.

