Olathe, KS

Gallery: Boys Varsity Soccer Ties with Mill Valley 1-1

In double overtime resulting in a tie, the boys varsity team soccer tied Mill Valley 1-1 last Friday. For the first half, Mill Valley led the game 1-0, as the Lancers failed to score any goals. During half-time, the Lancers student section participated in the “Miracle Minute” held by SME Relay for Life. Students had one minute to donate money to members of Relay for Life who are in the stands holding purple buckets. All the money collected is donated to the American Cancer Society. The Lancers raised a total of $300 after only one minute. In the second half of the game, senior Emmerson Bihuniak scored the only goal for the Lancers, bringing the score up to 1-1. At the end of the second half, the score was still tied 1-1, forcing the game into overtime. Both teams failed to score during overtime, and the game ended in a tie 1-1.
SHAWNEE, KS
Gallery: Girls Freshman Volleyball Defeats Olathe South 2-0

Girls freshman volleyball defeated Olathe South this past Saturday, Oct. 8. The match started with the lancers taking the court to begin play, they started the match in the lead with south following close behind. Throughout the first set east continued play and concluded the first set with a score of 25-19. The second set started after a brief halftime, the lancers took the court for the final set. The match later concluded with a final score of 25-17 for the second set, giving the lancers a 2-0 win.
OLATHE, KS
Gallery: Varsity Football Falls to Olathe Northwest 28-14

The Olathe Northwest Ravens hosted the SM East Lancers on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Lancers started out with a quick 7-0 lead. Sophomore Carter Rose had a long kick-off return and then senior Cole Clesi ran the ball in for a short-yard touchdown. SM East ended the first half tied with the Ravens 7-7. Olathe Northwest pulled away in the second half by getting three more touchdowns. Senior Cole Clesi ran in for a second Lancer short-yard touchdown in the second half, but the Lancers fell to Olathe Northwest 28-14.
OLATHE, KS

