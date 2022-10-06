In double overtime resulting in a tie, the boys varsity team soccer tied Mill Valley 1-1 last Friday. For the first half, Mill Valley led the game 1-0, as the Lancers failed to score any goals. During half-time, the Lancers student section participated in the “Miracle Minute” held by SME Relay for Life. Students had one minute to donate money to members of Relay for Life who are in the stands holding purple buckets. All the money collected is donated to the American Cancer Society. The Lancers raised a total of $300 after only one minute. In the second half of the game, senior Emmerson Bihuniak scored the only goal for the Lancers, bringing the score up to 1-1. At the end of the second half, the score was still tied 1-1, forcing the game into overtime. Both teams failed to score during overtime, and the game ended in a tie 1-1.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO