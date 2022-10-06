Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports
CARROLLTON, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday, brushing aside allegations that the football icon once paid for an abortion and arguing that a Republican Senate majority should be voters' foremost priority. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs Republicans'...
Freedom Caucus wants defense bill delayed if vaccine mandate not repealed
Members of the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus are calling on Republican leaders to delay passage of the annual defense authorization bill until after the new year if its demands, like repealing the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, are not met. In January, a new Congress may include GOP majorities...
Fairfield Sun Times
Democrats’ Midterm Message Should Be Working-Class Opportunity
Conventional wisdom in cynical Washington has it, and recent history does suggest, that the easiest way for a Democratic president to be reelected is to run against a radical Republican Party who has just taken over Congress. This formula certainly worked, in a sense, to reelect Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. But each lost Congress after just two years, never to regain it, preventing them from having deeper political and policy legacies.
Comments / 0