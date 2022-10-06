Manufacturing has become one of New Jersey’s fastest rising sectors, growing 5.6% annually since 2018 and contributing more than $54 billion (about 10%) to the state’s economy last year. And, while factories are concentrated in the state’s most populous cities, including Paterson, Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth, production is spread across all 21 counties and includes more than 11,000 companies and 250,000 employees.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO