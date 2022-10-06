“I think it’s imperative,” Lewis Hamilton asks ‘severe’ penalty for teams who breach the budget cap

Building a Formula 1 car isn't the same as building a Honda Civic. It takes money and lots of it. The FIA introduced cost caps last year to keep big-budget teams and the little guys on more or less the same level. It has released findings showing that two teams were over the cost cap. Aston Martin fell into what the FIA called a "procedural breach," which likely means they filed the paperwork a little late.

