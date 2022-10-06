“I think it’s imperative,” Lewis Hamilton asks ‘severe’ penalty for teams who breach the budget cap

Read full article on original website
Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap
Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Japan but title wait continues
SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed and shortened Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, but the reduced points awarded left him still waiting for a second Formula One world championship.
Red Bull Broke Formula 1 Cost Cap By Eating Too Much
Building a Formula 1 car isn't the same as building a Honda Civic. It takes money and lots of it. The FIA introduced cost caps last year to keep big-budget teams and the little guys on more or less the same level. It has released findings showing that two teams were over the cost cap. Aston Martin fell into what the FIA called a "procedural breach," which likely means they filed the paperwork a little late.
F1 News: The Japanese Grand Prix Situation Goes From Bad To Worse As Marshall Spotted On-Track
The situation causing a stir in the world of F1 has just gotten worse as it’s been revealed that not only was there a tractor on the track as Pierre Gasly was traveling at full speed, but there was also a marshall on the track, too. All of this happened while track conditions were treacherous and visibility was low due to rain.
Motor racing-W Series cancels final races, Chadwick declared champion
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The all-female W Series cancelled its remaining three races in the United States and Mexico for financial reasons on Monday and declared Britain's Jamie Chadwick champion for the third season in a row.
