ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

“I think it’s imperative,” Lewis Hamilton asks ‘severe’ penalty for teams who breach the budget cap

By Soham Raj Jain
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Related
BBC

Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap

Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Red Bull Broke Formula 1 Cost Cap By Eating Too Much

Building a Formula 1 car isn't the same as building a Honda Civic. It takes money and lots of it. The FIA introduced cost caps last year to keep big-budget teams and the little guys on more or less the same level. It has released findings showing that two teams were over the cost cap. Aston Martin fell into what the FIA called a "procedural breach," which likely means they filed the paperwork a little late.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton

Comments / 0

Community Policy