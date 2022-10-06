ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

End the Use of Race Adjustment Factor in Pulmonary Function Testing, Authors Say

Continuing the race adjustment factors maintains health care disparities, the authors noted. Clinicians should stop using the race adjustment factor in pulmonary function testing (PFT), according to a recent entry in the Things We Do for No Reason series in the Journal of Hospital Medicine. The authors wrote that adjusting...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Increasing Circulating Tumor Cell Levels May be an Independent High-Risk Factor in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Minimal residual disease negativity might an important prognostic indicator in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, investigators say. Increasing circulating tumor cells (CTC) above the optimal cutoff proved to be a high-risk factor for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, according to results from a CTC analysis from the phase 2 FORTE trial (NCT02203643) published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
CANCER
ajmc.com

PCPs Can Pave Way to Faster Diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma

Researchers highlighted the opportunities primary care providers (PCPs) have to promote favorable outcomes through prompt diagnosis as well as help reduce racial disparities in multiple myeloma. Researchers of a new study are highlighting the role that primary care providers (PCPs) often have in facilitating early diagnosis of multiple myeloma (MM).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Myeloma#Clinical Research#Observational Study#Treatment Of Cancer#Diseases#General Health
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID

Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?

Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

New study uncovers major cause of deadly heart arrhythmias

Heart attacks scar the heart, leaving patients vulnerable to heart rhythm disorders that can lead to sudden death. While not all who have experienced a cardiac infarction will develop an arrhythmia, if they do, it will typically happen about three years post-attack. In these patients, fat penetrates the heart wall in the region of the scar after three years, as well. Until now, however, the relationship between those fat deposits and the development of arrhythmias was unclear.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mouthwashes may suppress SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities—the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Follicular thyroid cancer explained

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
CANCER
Futurity

AI finds old drugs that can treat new COVID variants

Researchers are using big data and AI to identify drugs already on the market that could be applied to treat new COVID-19 variants. Finding new ways to treat the novel coronavirus and its ever-changing variants has been a challenge, especially when traditional drug development and discovery process can take years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: Boosting with an mRNA vaccine offers better protection in people who received two doses of CoronaVac

One year after mass vaccination against COVID-19 was launched, inactivated virus vaccines accounted for half of the doses administered worldwide. Now, a large observational study performed in Brazil and co-led by Fiocruz and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), shows that in people who initially received two doses of the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, an mRNA boost offers considerably better protection against mild and severe COVID-19 than a boost with the same vaccine. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for guiding boosting strategies in countries where most of the population received inactivated virus vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
contagionlive.com

CDC Finds Recovery Common From Rare Vaccine-Related Myocarditis

Largest extended study of outcomes after rare myocarditis from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finds most recover and regain quality of life. Most patients who experience a rare myocarditits following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 fully recover and regain pre-pandemic quality-of-life, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of outcomes at least 90 days after the diagnosis.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Investigators Survey Long-Term Effects of MCL Treatment in Swedish Patients

Patients with mantle cell lymphoma experienced higher relative risks of respiratory, blood, and infectious disease relative to the general population, regardless of treatment type. A recent study examined the long-term effects of treatment with and without high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplantation (HD-ASCT) in Swedish patients with mantle cell...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Immunotherapy in SCC Still Marred by Challenges, Despite Efficacy in Some Patients

Among the challenges are a lack of reliable biomarkers and resistance in some patients who have squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). Immunotherapy can have significant clinical benefits for people with squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) who are not eligible for surgery or radiotherapy, but several hurdles are limiting its usage in the clinic.
CANCER
Joel Eisenberg

New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
survivornet.com

Mom-of-Two, 39, Finally Receives Diagnosis for Multiple Sclerosis After an Agonizing 13 Years of Symptoms: ‘My Neurologist Brought Me Back to Life’

Writer Lindsay Karp, 39, suffered from immobility and debilitating fatigue for over a decade before finally finding a doctor who gave her a proper diagnosis: it was multiple sclerosis. After all these years, the mom-of-two finally discovered that she had the degenerative autoimmune condition because of her doctor simply ordering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy