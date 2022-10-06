ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Oxford, PA

Gettysburg Connection

GARA moves forward, with a little help from its friends

The Gettysburg Rec Park has been fortunate to have a community that has helped build and maintain the park. Many of the buildings, ball fields, pavilions and playgrounds were built by the efforts of the community members who raised funds or donated their time, money and supplies. This year, we are again thankful for new additions that were donated to the park through teamwork with local organizations.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Farm Fest Fun

The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

GNP Deer Management Program will run through March 2023

Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will conduct lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of the White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement between October 2022 through March 2023. This action addresses over-browsing of native vegetation and agricultural crops and is a management strategy that supports long- term protection, preservation, and restoration of critical elements of the cultural landscape and other natural and cultural resources while maintaining a deer population at both park units. The cultural landscapes of both park units are fundamental resources and critical to the interpretation of the events that took place at each park.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually not a question of whether a statewide candidate is supportive of the oil and gas industry but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Caution: contagious colors

The Connection is pleased to share this column from the blog of Gettysburg resident John Messeder, an award-winning ecology columnist and social anthropologist. More of John’s stories as well as his photography are available at his website, https://www.johnmesseder.com. He may be contacted at john@johnmesseder.com. When I was many years...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Debbie Wivell wins summer 2022 photo contest

Congratulations to Debbie Wivell who has won the Connection’s Summer 2022 photo contest. Wivell’s photo was of a summer sunrise at Trostle Farm. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Fuller wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Littlestown library is small but provides many services

If you’ve been to Littlestown Library, a branch of the Adams County Library System, you’ve most likely met me (Jess – Miss Jess to the kiddos). You’ve also definitely met Kat. Being one of the smaller branches of ACLS, our branch library is run with only two employees: myself, the Branch Manager, and Kat, our Library Assistant.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg resident Lefty Biser among Pa. voters who haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years

HARRISBURG — Gareth Biser of Gettysburg hasn’t missed a November election since he cast his first vote for a presidential contender named Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. Biser will turn 87 on Nov. 2, six days before this year’s pivotal midterm election. He said nothing short of an act of god will keep him from the polls.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Forward thinking needed in Adams

We can only say the world is changing in “unforeseen” ways if we haven’t been paying attention. We haven’t yet experienced widespread disruptions here in Adams County, but things like supply shortages, crop losses, property and infrastructure damage, and prolonged power outages, are becoming daily more conceivable in light of what we see happening in so many other places in the world.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Main Street Gettysburg receives grant

Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce the next step for the Gettysburg Welcome Center Project, thanks to a generous grant from the Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation provided a generous award of $35,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center – a $1.4 million public facility project in the heart of Historic Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Mayor Frealing goes to Washington

Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing and nearly 50 other community leaders from across Pennsylvania met with senior White House officials and President Biden yesterday at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania event at the White House. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Senior Advisor to the President Anita Dunn,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Clement F. Leone

Clement F. Leone, 98, of Gettysburg & Hanover, PA died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born July 5, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. He was the husband of the late Sylvia Leone, (nee Iafolla). He was the son of the late Estella I. Austin, & stepson of the late...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Totally 80’s Musical Rolls On Stage!

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will present their student production of the musical Xanadu October 6-17, 2022 with performances live on stage at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. “The...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

