Healthy Adams County to screen film about bullying
Please join Healthy Adams County and Collaborating for Youth for a FREE screening of ‘The Upstanders’ created by indieflix/impactful films. The film can be streamed for free and there will also be a free showing followed by a panel discussion at the Gettysburg Majestic Theater on Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Unresolved gray areas in Pa. mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges
HARRISBURG — As millions of Pennsylvanians once again go to the polls this November, some key questions on mail ballots remain unsettled, opening the door for more legal action and public confusion after the upcoming gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. In a recent live event with Spotlight PA, Acting...
Adams County Commissioners Recognize Domestic Violence Victims
The national statistics are sobering. One in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime. Many victims experience concern for their safety, PTSD symptoms, physical injury, and the need to be counseled by by victim services. Showing...
GARA moves forward, with a little help from its friends
The Gettysburg Rec Park has been fortunate to have a community that has helped build and maintain the park. Many of the buildings, ball fields, pavilions and playgrounds were built by the efforts of the community members who raised funds or donated their time, money and supplies. This year, we are again thankful for new additions that were donated to the park through teamwork with local organizations.
Farm Fest Fun
The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
GNP Deer Management Program will run through March 2023
Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will conduct lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of the White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement between October 2022 through March 2023. This action addresses over-browsing of native vegetation and agricultural crops and is a management strategy that supports long- term protection, preservation, and restoration of critical elements of the cultural landscape and other natural and cultural resources while maintaining a deer population at both park units. The cultural landscapes of both park units are fundamental resources and critical to the interpretation of the events that took place at each park.
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually not a question of whether a statewide candidate is supportive of the oil and gas industry but...
Gettysburg Connection to host live state representative debate
Gettysburg Connection, along with the Gettysburg College Eisenhower Institute, Public Policy Program, and Political Science Department. will host a live debate among the three candidates for Pennsylvania State Representative from the 91st District on Wednesday Oct. 19. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The candidates...
Caution: contagious colors
The Connection is pleased to share this column from the blog of Gettysburg resident John Messeder, an award-winning ecology columnist and social anthropologist. More of John’s stories as well as his photography are available at his website, https://www.johnmesseder.com. He may be contacted at john@johnmesseder.com. When I was many years...
Debbie Wivell wins summer 2022 photo contest
Congratulations to Debbie Wivell who has won the Connection’s Summer 2022 photo contest. Wivell’s photo was of a summer sunrise at Trostle Farm. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Fuller wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council.
Littlestown library is small but provides many services
If you’ve been to Littlestown Library, a branch of the Adams County Library System, you’ve most likely met me (Jess – Miss Jess to the kiddos). You’ve also definitely met Kat. Being one of the smaller branches of ACLS, our branch library is run with only two employees: myself, the Branch Manager, and Kat, our Library Assistant.
Scammers continue to cost local residents
Last month a retired gentleman came into my computer repair shop in Gettysburg. It was apparent he was not what you would call “tech savvy.” He had recently dialed a phone number on pop-up screen on his computer that advertised for Bitcoin. He sat in the chair in...
Gettysburg resident Lefty Biser among Pa. voters who haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years
HARRISBURG — Gareth Biser of Gettysburg hasn’t missed a November election since he cast his first vote for a presidential contender named Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. Biser will turn 87 on Nov. 2, six days before this year’s pivotal midterm election. He said nothing short of an act of god will keep him from the polls.
Farmers Market Will Move to the rec park in 2023
After a series of productive discussions with the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA), the Adams County Farmers Market has finalized plans to move to the Gettysburg Rec Park in 2023. The market will be located in the parking lot in front of the Sterner Building, directly off Long Lane. The...
Forward thinking needed in Adams
We can only say the world is changing in “unforeseen” ways if we haven’t been paying attention. We haven’t yet experienced widespread disruptions here in Adams County, but things like supply shortages, crop losses, property and infrastructure damage, and prolonged power outages, are becoming daily more conceivable in light of what we see happening in so many other places in the world.
Main Street Gettysburg receives grant
Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce the next step for the Gettysburg Welcome Center Project, thanks to a generous grant from the Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation provided a generous award of $35,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center – a $1.4 million public facility project in the heart of Historic Gettysburg.
Mayor Frealing goes to Washington
Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing and nearly 50 other community leaders from across Pennsylvania met with senior White House officials and President Biden yesterday at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania event at the White House. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Senior Advisor to the President Anita Dunn,...
Obituary: Clement F. Leone
Clement F. Leone, 98, of Gettysburg & Hanover, PA died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born July 5, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. He was the husband of the late Sylvia Leone, (nee Iafolla). He was the son of the late Estella I. Austin, & stepson of the late...
Salsa on the Square returns to Adams after 3-year hiatus
Salsa on the Square returned to Adams County on Friday evening, and after the event had been cancelled three years in a row due to COVID-19, a fun night of celebration was the perfect way to mark the comeback. The festival, which has been a yearly tradition for the people...
Totally 80’s Musical Rolls On Stage!
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will present their student production of the musical Xanadu October 6-17, 2022 with performances live on stage at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. “The...
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
