Fabolous Sets Off Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Freestyle Challenge With Slick Remix
Fabolous isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he drops off another stellar freestyle, this time hopping on Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s R&B smash “Gotta Move On.”. The Brooklyn rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music over the past few weeks, including his flip of Jack Harlow and Drake’s “Churchill Downs,” which arrived earlier this month.
Rick Ross & DJ Khaled Debate The Greatest Snack Of All Time, Origins Of Almond Milk
Rick Ross and DJ Khaled had an intense discussion over what is the greatest snack of all time. Appearing on GQ Hype Debate Show, Ross and Khaled both make compelling arguments about what the best go-to snacks are. For his selection, Ross chose his own version of potato chips as...
G Herbo Drops ‘Survivor’s Remorse: B Side’ Feat. Young Thug, Kodak Black & More
G Herbo hasn’t even spent a week rolling out Side A of his new album Survivor’s Remorse and he’s already moving on with the release of Side B. On Monday (October 10), G Herbo unleashed Side B of Survivor’s Remorse, complete with 13 additional tracks. He didn’t carry the load on his own either, with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Young Thug, Conway The Machine and Kodak Black all making guest appearances.
Lil Baby Drops New Song 'Heyy' & Star-Studded 'It's Only Me' Tracklist
Lil Baby is gearing up to unleash his It’s Only Me album later this week. For one final appetizer, the 4PF boss served up another single with “Heyy” on Monday (October 10). In the song, Lil Baby narrates his grimy come-up and recalls several recent encounters with...
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Offers $6700 For 24 Hours Of His Father's Time
50 Cent’s estranged son, Marquise Jackson, made headlines when he explained how the monthly $6,700 payments from his father weren’t enough to thrive in New York City. Now, he’s willing to give back a monthly stipend to spend some time with his pops. “Since y’all think $6,700...
Lauryn Hill Teases 'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour
Lauryn Hill is looking to take The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on the road next year to commemorate its 25th anniversary. During her headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (October 8), the Fugees legend hinted at going on tour in 2023 to perform her debut album in its entirety.
Frank Ocean's 'Blonde' Cover On Display At MoMa
Frank Ocean’s Blonde album cover art is occupying some special real estate in the heart of New York City. Shot by Wolfgang Tillmans, the famed photo is currently on display at the Museum of Modern Art as part of Tillmans’ exhibition. Blonde celebrated its sixth birthday in August...
Pusha T Gives Fan Drug Dealing Advice After Copping Their 'First Brick'
Pusha T knows a thing or two about flipping kilograms of cocaine, so when it comes to those looking to move weight, there are few better suited to offer advice. On Sunday (October 9), Pyrex P shared some of his dope boy wisdom with a fan that purportedly purchased their “first brick.” The fan was so excited about the saran-wrapped package that they tagged the Virginia Beach native on Twitter and credited him with inspiring the investment.
Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti On Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix: ‘It’s Giving Obsessed’
Ashanti has seemingly responded to Irv Gotti‘s recent comments about her on a remix of Diddy‘s “Gotta Move On.”. The former Murder Inc. singer features on a new version of Puff Daddy’s single alongside Bryson Tiller and City Girls‘ Yung Miami, which was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97. On it, she appears to call Gotti “obsessed” for repeatedly talking about her in interviews.
Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over Kanye West Spat
Ray J has called out Diddy following his back-and-forth with Kanye West as Ray feels that Puff has changed his tune publicly after their previous conversations from earlier this year fell on deaf ears. Initially, Diddy refused to condemn Ye for sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt but then went...
Tory Lanez’s ‘Sorry 4 What’ Outsells Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs & YG
Tory Lanez’ latest project Sorry 4 What has likely moved more units than Freddie Gibbs, Kid Cudi and YG in its first-week sales. While Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti will undoubtedly snag the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for its 13th nonconsecutive week, the Canadian rapper reportedly moved 25,500 units, and is likely to debut at No. 10.
Kendrick Lamar Says 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' Is 'The Reward For Humanity'
Kendrick Lamar has opened up about Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in a new interview with W magazine published on Tuesday (October 11). In one of his few conversations about the album, Kendrick delved into the inspiration and intent behind his critically acclaimed fifth LP, on which he wrestled with heavy topics like generational trauma, toxic relationships and his own insecurities and shortcomings.
Cardi B Previews Ice Spice 'Munch' Freestyle But Downplays Official Remix
Cardi B has recorded a remix to Ice Spice’s hit single “Munch (Feelin U),” but it doesn’t look like it’ll be getting an official release anytime soon. On Sunday (October 9), Cardi posted a video on Instagram containing a preview of her take on the popular drill record.
Geto Boys’ Willie D ‘Apologizes’ For Disparaging Comments About Kanye West’s Mother’s Death
The Geto Boys’ Willie D has offered an apology to Kanye West after the former made disparaging comments about the Yeezy mogul’s mother. The Houston rapper had made the aforementioned comments on Twitter, where he claimed Donda West hadn’t actually died during a botched surgery in 2007, but had instead killed herself because she realized “she had raised a self-loathing coconut.” The tweet drew ire from Ye fans who, according to Willie D, harassed him on social media.
Watch Travis Scott Turn Up With LeBron & Bronny James For His 18th Birthday Party
Travis Scott brought the house down with LeBron James in the audience as the featured performer of Bronny James’s 18th birthday party. Bronny, who turned 18 on October 6th, was seen having the time of his life in a video from the party as Travis Scott performed his hit song, “Goosebumps.”
Meek Mill Partners With WWE For Limited Edition 'Dreams Vs. Nightmares' Shirt
Meek Mill has partnered with the WWE for a limited edition “Dreams and Nightmares” T-shirt, based off his iconic song. The collaboration was unveiled on Saturday (October 8) prior to the wrestling franchise’s latest premium live event, Extreme Rules, which went down at the Wells Fargo Center in Meek’s hometown of Philadelphia.
50 Cent Pays Tribute To Coolio On Tour Ahead Of Late Rapper's Memorial
50 Cent continues to keep Coolio’s legacy alive while on the road following his death last month. During a concert with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 6, the G-Unit boss paid tribute to the late Compton rapper by leading a singalong of his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” with the crowd.
