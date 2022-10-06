Warner Bros has shifted the release date by two weeks next year for Dune: Part Two going from Nov. 17 to Nov. 3 and still hanging onto Imax screens for the Denis Villeneuve directed sequel. The Legendary produced movie is currently in production and sees Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skargard, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem returning with new castmembers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken and more. More from DeadlineChris Albrecht Placed On Leave From Legendary After Upcoming Book Details Incidents From His HBO DaysWhitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard' Returning To The Big Screen To Celebrate 30th AnniversaryWarner Bros Sets 'Constantine' Sequel; Keanu Reeves & Francis Lawrence To Reunite, Akiva Goldsman Scripting & Producing With Bad Robot's JJ Abrams & Hannah MinghellaBest of DeadlineWhat's New On HBO Max For March 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Netflix For March 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Series, Movies & MoreNew On Prime Video For March 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More

