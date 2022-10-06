ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, MA

Turnto10.com

Housing complex evacuated after car hits gas main in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Residents of an Attleboro housing complex were evacuated on Monday after a vehicle hit a natural gas main. The Attleboro Fire Department said there was a high-pressure leak on Hillside Avenue because of the crash, which was reported at about 12:45 p.m. A nearby complex,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
BARNSTABLE, MA
1420 WBSM

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?

In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
capecod.com

Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
SANDWICH, MA

