These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Housing complex evacuated after car hits gas main in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Residents of an Attleboro housing complex were evacuated on Monday after a vehicle hit a natural gas main. The Attleboro Fire Department said there was a high-pressure leak on Hillside Avenue because of the crash, which was reported at about 12:45 p.m. A nearby complex,...
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
$10M in ARP funds went to Providence ‘reparations’ commission pushing for bail fund, K-12 racism curriculum
Taxpayers funds from Biden's ARP helped create a "reparations" commission that is pushing for a bail bond fund and K-12 curriculum reform in Providence, Rhode Island.
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
Police in Massachusetts save life of young man by convincing him not to jump from bridge
Officers in Massachusetts saved the life of a young man going to college over the weekend after talking him down from a bridge, according to police. The Cambridge Police Department stated that two of their officers arrived at the River Street Bridge to respond to a person threatening to jump.
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
Trinity High School student’s racist homecoming proposal post on social media sparks outrage
MANCHESTER, NH – A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged...
Veteran Western Mass. prosecutor nominated for Superior Court
A longtime prosecutor with experience in narcotics and asset forfeiture would join the bench and a former MassGOP chair now serving a clerk magistrate role would move to a new court if Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest batch of judicial nominations are accepted. Baker on Wednesday nominated Jeremy Bucci to...
UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
Tufts University event series separates 'white' faculty from 'BIPOC' colleagues
A Massachusetts university is hosting separate events for faculty and staff this fall tailored for either "BIPOC" individuals or "white participants."
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?
In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
Bruschi, Bishop Feehan handle Arlington Catholic
ATTLEBORO (WPRI) – Bishop Feehan football led by former Patriot Teddy Bruschi picked up a 65-18 victory at home on Thursday night over Arlington Catholic.
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
‘I think it’s kinda dumb’: URI students react to 4 arrests made over weekend at large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — University of Rhode Island students reacted Monday to the four arrests made over the weekend at a large house party with about 400 students. “Personally I think it’s kinda dumb. Kids need to have fun and it’s going to happen,” Owen Hackett said.
Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
