Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, after withdrawing princely titles from four of her eight grandchildren
Queen Margrethe of Denmark is disappointed, after the reaction of her grandchildren, from whom she withdrew their princely titles, reports AFP. "As a mother and grandmother, I underestimated how much it affects my youngest son and his family. I'm sorry for that," said the sovereign in a unique press release published by the royal house.
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
Meet the man that created the largest empire in history
The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people
A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wedding Guest Turns Up to Airbnb Only To Find Empty 'Shell' of a Building
The property was completely vacant with the exception of some building materials.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of 'Hidden Gem' Overwater Bungalows in the Caribbean Saves a Trip to the Pacific
Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
vinlove.net
Unique skill of a fisherman who earns thousands of dollars of silver in the floating season
Every day, Lam Thanh Nhan and his wife travel more than 40km from Chau Phu district (An Giang) to channel 13 in Phu Hoi commune to catch tens of kilograms of wild fish, earning more than 1 million. According to the An Giang people, this year the flood season comes...
The Biggest Naval Battles of All Time
For millennia, naval battles have been some of the most important military conflicts. Controlling the seas gives the victors control of major ports and shipping routes, and the ability to encircle their opponents. With such key strategic importance, military commanders throughout time have committed huge numbers of ships and troops to key naval battles. These […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I work remotely on a sailboat. I travel the world, bathe in the sea, and go snorkeling whenever I want.
Theresa Feulner is a psychologist who works remotely on a sailboat. In her free time, she's either hiking, relaxing on the boat, or exploring a city.
BBC
Greek cliff rescue in double migrant tragedy off Lesbos and Kythira
At least 18 people have died and 25 have been rescued after a migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Lesbos on Wednesday night. The Greek coastguard said the dinghy had left the Turkish coast carrying 40 people in very high winds. Elsewhere in Greece dozens of migrants were...
travelawaits.com
7 Most Popular Regions To Live In Costa Rica For Expats, According To An Expert
You have finally decided to move to Costa Rica! A lifetime of hard work and a nose-to-the-grindstone attitude has finally provided an opportunity for this escape. A new life in one of the happiest countries on the planet awaits, and you couldn’t be more ready to get started. The...
vinlove.net
Vietnamese specialties are ‘rare and hard to find because they only live in swamps, costing millions-dong/of kg
The appearance is not pleasing to the eye, but this insect becomes a mouth-watering specialty for gourmets. For each pound sold, millions of dongs are earned. Ca Cuong (Lethcerus indicus) (also known as a cinnamon worm, Lethcerus indicus) is a type of swimming legume insect that usually lives in lakes, ponds, lagoons, and rice fields. During the day they are active in the water and at night they can fly to the ground to find food.
ASIA・
Peru’s Most Popular Attraction Isn’t Always Its Best
It was after dark by the time our train finally pulled into the station at Ollantaytambo, a charming, picturesque town nestled in Peru’s vibrant Sacred Valley, and I couldn’t wait for a hot shower, a hot meal, and a cold beer at Las Qolqas where I was staying.
How I help travelers on a tight budget take fabulous trips with butler service and spas with waterfalls
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Laura Smith, a travel agent based in North Carolina. It has been edited for length and clarity. Being a travel agent is part of my destiny. I grew up in inner-city New Orleans, where my siblings and I did not realize that we were impoverished until later. Our parents never told us how hard it was, and I never knew my mom's struggle, even when she became a single mom raising five children on her own while she worked as a nurse.
Time Out Global
Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World
Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
airlive.net
Footage of this morning strike on Kyiv is showing perfectly the flight path of the cruise missile
The past few hours have seen wave after wave of explosions. The explosions in Kyiv are much were close to the centre. Not distant thumps from the suburbs. Missiles didn’t strike just here in Kyiv, but all across this vast country, from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east and Odesa in the south.
Phys.org
Discovering the three largest shipwrecks in the St. Lawrence River
Of all the rivers in the world, the St. Lawrence River is undeniably one of the most challenging for mariners. This water highway is at some spots as narrow as a large river and, at others, as wide as a small sea. It has played a vital role over the last three centuries as an important artery for trade, communication, transportation and settlement. And since 1959, the year the St. Lawrence Seaway was inaugurated, it has been a gateway to the heart of the continent.
Comments / 1