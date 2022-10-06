This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Laura Smith, a travel agent based in North Carolina. It has been edited for length and clarity. Being a travel agent is part of my destiny. I grew up in inner-city New Orleans, where my siblings and I did not realize that we were impoverished until later. Our parents never told us how hard it was, and I never knew my mom's struggle, even when she became a single mom raising five children on her own while she worked as a nurse.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO