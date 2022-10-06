ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There

What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
WORLD
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the man that created the largest empire in history

The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
wanderwisdom.com

Video of 'Hidden Gem' Overwater Bungalows in the Caribbean Saves a Trip to the Pacific

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Naval Battles of All Time

For millennia, naval battles have been some of the most important military conflicts. Controlling the seas gives the victors control of major ports and shipping routes, and the ability to encircle their opponents.  With such key strategic importance, military commanders throughout time have committed huge numbers of ships and troops to key naval battles. These […]
MILITARY
BBC

Greek cliff rescue in double migrant tragedy off Lesbos and Kythira

At least 18 people have died and 25 have been rescued after a migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Lesbos on Wednesday night. The Greek coastguard said the dinghy had left the Turkish coast carrying 40 people in very high winds. Elsewhere in Greece dozens of migrants were...
ACCIDENTS
vinlove.net

Vietnamese specialties are ‘rare and hard to find because they only live in swamps, costing millions-dong/of kg

The appearance is not pleasing to the eye, but this insect becomes a mouth-watering specialty for gourmets. For each pound sold, millions of dongs are earned. Ca Cuong (Lethcerus indicus) (also known as a cinnamon worm, Lethcerus indicus) is a type of swimming legume insect that usually lives in lakes, ponds, lagoons, and rice fields. During the day they are active in the water and at night they can fly to the ground to find food.
ASIA
Business Insider

How I help travelers on a tight budget take fabulous trips with butler service and spas with waterfalls

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Laura Smith, a travel agent based in North Carolina. It has been edited for length and clarity. Being a travel agent is part of my destiny. I grew up in inner-city New Orleans, where my siblings and I did not realize that we were impoverished until later. Our parents never told us how hard it was, and I never knew my mom's struggle, even when she became a single mom raising five children on her own while she worked as a nurse.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World

Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
WORLD
Phys.org

Discovering the three largest shipwrecks in the St. Lawrence River

Of all the rivers in the world, the St. Lawrence River is undeniably one of the most challenging for mariners. This water highway is at some spots as narrow as a large river and, at others, as wide as a small sea. It has played a vital role over the last three centuries as an important artery for trade, communication, transportation and settlement. And since 1959, the year the St. Lawrence Seaway was inaugurated, it has been a gateway to the heart of the continent.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

